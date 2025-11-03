This Viral Phone Case Weighs 6 Pounds – But It's Not To Build Your Muscles

Screen time is a growing problem among most of us nowadays. Admit it or not, we are almost always glued to our phones from the time they have gotten smarter, and everything's within reach at the touch of our fingers. While it's easy to say we should take charge of our digital well-being by minimizing our phone use, it's quite a challenge to put these devices down, especially if we use them for more than entertainment. Matter Neuroscience, a company that uses neuroscience to improve people's lives, may have come up with a solution to this problem, but it's not something that disables smartphones. Instead, it conditions the mind to ditch our phones out of convenience.

In a now-viral Instagram post, the company introduced a phone case, its invention, designed to curb screen time. Unlike the silicone, leather, and plastic polycarbonate options from major smartphone case brands, Matter Neuroscience developed a six-pound stainless steel phone case. The idea is to discourage users from using their phones for long periods because of how heavy they become with the steel protector on. The accessory might have started as a joke, with the prototype being a standard phone case taped to a dumbbell. But after realizing how the prototype was blocking the cameras and how easy it was to remove the case, they decided to 3D-print the stainless steel case, which has cutouts for the cameras and ports. To remove the clunky accessory, you will need an Allen wrench to unscrew each corner.