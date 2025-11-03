How Strong Are Harbor Freight's Icon Socket Adapters Compared To Snap-On? This Test Has The Answers

The fact that Harbor Freight's Icon-brand tools are a cheaper alternative to Snap-on hand tools is well documented. While Snap-On offers a wider variety of socket adapters (referred to as square drive adapters in the Snap-On catalog) options, Harbor Freight sells its Icon sets for a fraction of the Snap-On price.

For example, the chrome-finished 4-piece Icon Socket Adapter Set from Harbor Freight is priced at $16.99, about $4.25 per adapter. Snap-On lists a 6-piece Combination Square Drive Adapter Set with a mix of black- and chrome-finished adapters priced at $186.00, or an average of $31 each. The two additional adaptors in the Snap-On set are the most expensive individually, but taking them out for a fair comparison still results in a $22.36 average for the four remaining Snap-On adapters.

The Torque Test Channel posted a video to YouTube where it conducted head-to-head tests of several ½-to-⅜-inch-drive socket adapters, including specimens from Icon and Snap-On, to determine "Which Tool Brand Uses the Strongest Steel?" Much like a previous comparison between Icon and Snap-On wrenches, the Harbor Freight clones compared better than some would expect.