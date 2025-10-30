North Carolina Wants To Crack Down On Slowpoke Drivers In The Left Lane

The state of North Carolina has introduced a bill in its House of Representatives known as House Bill 864. The bill has two objectives, one of which is regulating the state's system for designing collegiate license plates. Instead of getting into that, we will instead focus on the other part of the bill, the one that is intended to regulate the minimum speeds that vehicles must legally travel at, depending on the posted speed limits. This part of the bill also attempts to crack down on slowpoke drivers in the left lane.

The part of North Carolina's House Bill 864 that deals with "left-lane bandits" is clearly stated as follows: "No person shall operate a motor vehicle in the left lane of a multilane highway at a speed that impedes the normal and reasonable movement of traffic," with drivers subject to fines for doing so. In addition, the bill will increase minimum highway speeds, based on the posted speed limit on a given road.

These new minimum speeds are to be 10 mph below the posted speed limits. Thus, for example, 70-mph highways have a minimum speed of 60 mph, while highways posted at 65 mph have a minimum of 55 mph. Those with 60-mph limits have a minimum of 50 mph, and highways posted at 55 mph have a minimum of 45 mph. In North Carolina, unless there is a safety-related reason for going slower, it is illegal to drive too many miles under the speed limit.