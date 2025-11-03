NASA X-59 Top Speed: How Fast Can The Supersonic Jet Travel?

The Lockheed Martin X-59 Quesst, which stands for "Quiet SuperSonic Technology," is an experimental aircraft developed by Lockheed's legendary Skunk Works. That's the same organization that developed the SR-71 Blackbird, and now it's working with NASA on its Low Boom Flight Demonstrator project. The aircraft has a unique design and is meant to cruise at Mach 1.4 (925 mph) at an altitude of 55,000 feet.

Its design should theoretically reduce its effective perceived noise level (EPNdB), making the supersonic aircraft much quieter than previous vehicles. Usually, when an aircraft breaks the sound barrier, it generates a sonic boom. NASA hopes to design an aircraft capable of supersonic flight over land with acceptable noise levels, ideally reducing the sound generated by a sonic boom to a noise barely audible on the ground. If the technology proves capable, it could open the door for commercial supersonic flights without worrying about shattering car windows or other nuisances brought on by the loud sonic booms.

Previously, aircraft like the famed Concorde carried passengers across the Atlantic, but couldn't fly over land because of the sound they generated. If successful, the X-59 could offer an alternative. This is the first purpose-built X-aircraft NASA has developed in years, and while speed is a factor, it's not designed to break airspeed records. Still, it's not slow by any measure, as Mach 1.4 is a speed that's primarily limited to some military strategic jet bombers in operation, as well as various fighter jets.