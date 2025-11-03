Earth Doesn't Really Have Two Moons Until 2083, But It Does Have A Longterm Visitor In Orbit

For a lot of us, a satellite is primarily something that allows us to access our TV channels and keep our Google Maps software working as it should. A natural satellite, however, is a non-artificial body that orbits a larger one. The Moon is kept in orbit with Earth by the planet's gravity and its movement, and it orbits the Sun as it orbits Earth. This doesn't happen with all objects that get close to Earth, however. Sometimes, a planet will exert some influence on a celestial body but this won't be enough (relative to its size) to maintain it into constant orbit.

This is why 2025 PN7 isn't a true moon. The Moon orbits the Earth and the Sun, while the asteroid is simply orbiting the Sun. It has passed close to our planet and is following a similar path which makes it appear to be orbiting Earth, but it isn't really. In fact, it will move away eventually.

Another crucial thing to note is that, though the asteroid is the most recently discovered temporary satellite of the Earth, it isn't the only one. It's one of seven different quasi-moons known to be in the vicinity of the planet. This doesn't mean, though, that they're the only ones out there. The massive scale of space, even relatively close to our planet, means that certain objects can easily evade detection — just as this latest quasi-moon is believed to have done for decades. Even the largest black hole ever discovered remained hidden for a long time.