Astronomers Just Found One Of The Biggest Black Holes Of All Time

Black holes don't just come in one size. They range from a few times the mass of the sun to enormous beasts at the center of galaxies called supermassive black holes, which can be millions of times the mass of the sun. Recently, astronomers discovered a record-breaking black hole which is thought to be one of the biggest ever found.

In a paper published in the journal Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society astronomers from Durham University in the U.K. describe a black hole over 30 billion times the mass of the sun. Discovering it required the use of a supercomputer and the Hubble Space Telescope, using a new method for identifying large masses through modeling.

The modeling used a supercomputer facility called DiRAC HPC, or Distributed Research using Advanced Computing – High Performance Computing, a specialized facility for modeling in astronomy and particle physics. By using the computing resources of the facility, the researchers were able to model how light bends around the enormous black hole.

"This particular black hole, which is roughly 30 billion times the mass of our Sun, is one of the biggest ever detected and on the upper limit of how large we believe black holes can theoretically become, so it is an extremely exciting discovery," said lead author of the paper, James Nightingale of Durham University, in a press release.