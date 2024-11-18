Asteroids And Earth's Fate: Are We Really Prepared To Prevent A Catastrophe?

In the early days of the solar system asteroid impacts were much more common than they are today. While the planets were still forming there were plenty of planetary construction materials still orbiting the sun, searching for a home. The planets, the moons, and all that excess debris orbited the sun like so many cars whipping around a great cosmic roundabout. In the solar system's youth, traffic was thick and collisions were common. Over time, traffic cleared out and collisions became less frequent.

Of course, they kept happening. Approximately 66 million years ago our planet was rocked by an asteroid roughly six miles wide. The impact and its ensuing consequences wiped the non-avian dinosaurs from the face of the Earth and cleared the way for the age of mammals. In a manner of speaking, an asteroid impact brought us into this world and another one could take us out again.

On a long enough time scale, a killer asteroid impact is an inevitability. Without intervention, the slow turning of physics, the motion of the planets, and the gentle tug of gravity will conspire to sucker punch our planet eventually. Fortunately, we're more prepared for an impact than at any other point in the history of our planet. Just how prepared? Read on.

