Here's How NASA Spotted Thousands Of Near-Earth Asteroids

A NASA mission called NEOWISE will soon be coming to an end, but it leaves behind a legacy of 10 years of data observing the sky — during which time it spotted thousands of near-Earth asteroids. The spacecraft, called the Near-Earth Object Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer, has been orbiting the Earth since its launch in 2009, but it only began asteroid hunting in 2014. In the last decade it has made 1.45 million infrared measurements of more than 44,000 solar system objects, according to NASA JPL.

NEOWISE was able to detect many asteroids because it operates in the infrared portion of the electromagnetic spectrum. Asteroids come in different colors, with some being lighter and others darker, depending on their composition and other factors. The lighter telescopes can be seen in the visible light wavelength (the same wavelength as human vision) but it's difficult to spot the darker ones in this wavelength. With infrared instruments, however, the asteroids can be detected by the heat they give off, so even the darker asteroids are visible.

In total, NEOWISE has observed more than 3,000 asteroids, of which 215 were discovered for the first time. By observing this many asteroids, the spacecraft could identify those whose orbits will bring them close to Earth's orbit — called near-earth objects (NEOs). This isn't to be confused with the ESA's NEOMIR mission, which is designed to spot NEOs that are "invisible" due to the sun.