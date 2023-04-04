The Ingenious Way Scientists Search For Dangerous Asteroids Hidden By The Sun

It isn't just a movie plot: Asteroids really could threaten planet Earth. Previous impacts like the famous Tunguska event in 1908 caused huge explosions in the Earth's atmosphere and flattened miles of forest around the impact location. Space agencies like NASA have systems to look out into space to spot potentially dangerous asteroids before they arrive, and with enough warning we could even send a spacecraft to intercept and redirect any asteroid that threatens the planet.

However, this only works for asteroids which we can see coming. And while spotting large asteroids as they approach the sun is possible, there's one group of asteroids we'd find it almost impossible to spot: those hidden by the glare of the sun.

The problem is that asteroids don't produce light themselves, so they're only visible because they reflect light from the sun. When an asteroid gets close to the sun, it gets harder to see it, because the light from the sun is so bright. Asteroids crossing the face of the sun are particularly hard to detect.

The European Space Agency (ESA) is working on a new mission called Near-Earth Object Mission in the Infrared, or NEOMIR, which aims to detect asteroids even when they are so close to the sun that they would be invisible from Earth.