Those Blue Reflectors On The Road Serve An Important Purpose

Amidst the hustle and bustle of the drive to and from work, while trying to negotiate chaotic traffic and the latest episode of your favorite podcast, you may have either never noticed or simply just dismissed the occasional blue road reflectors that are placed on the highways and byways you travel each day. These raised pavement markers (RPMs) come in an assortment of colors. Yellow and white are by far the two most predominant, but others come in red, green, and blue, not unlike a bag of M&Ms. As one might expect, each color means something completely different, but it's the blue RPMs we want to know more about.

In a nutshell, blue RPMs are the universal indicator that a fire hydrant is located nearby. Sure, we've all become accustomed to seeing squat, brightly painted fire plugs typically used more by dogs than fire departments, but paint can fade over time. In emergency situations, responding vehicles typically "run hot," meaning their lights and sirens are blaring. They may also have their headlights on, especially at night, or in foggy or smoky conditions. RPMs placed in the street will often be the only indicator for first responders, especially in rural areas, that a hydrant is close at hand.

In general, blue RPMs are not legally mandated. For example, local agencies in California may place them on a State highway, but must first get an "encroachment permit" from the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans). The "Traffic Engineering Manual" for Florida's Department of Transportation (FDOT) states that local agencies need approval from the District Traffic Operations Engineer before they're installed.