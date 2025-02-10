What Do Fire Hydrant Colors Mean?

We're all familiar with bright red fire hydrants, the color of which has become synonymous with them, fire trucks, and the hats many fire chiefs and firefighters wear. You may even know what it means when a fire truck honks three times.

Advertisement

But despite the association between red and firefighters, red isn't the only color hydrants can be. There's a whole range of colors you'll see on hydrants in the United States. Their caps and barrels can even be different colors from one another.

As with police cars using flashing yellow lights or the different colors used for road reflectors, these colors aren't just for show. They quickly signal information to firefighters about the hydrant, particularly the gallons per minute it's capable of. This indicates how much water will come from the fire hydrant and how quickly, as well as the general water pressure — crucial for firefighters to know when there's a fire.