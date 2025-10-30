Waymo's Next Big Test Is Coming: Self-Driving Taxis In The Snow

While Waymo has been spreading to more cities recently, none will pose the ultimate challenge that self-driving vehicles must still surmount. This is the ability for Waymo's vehicles to navigate in wintry conditions, including slush, snow, and freezing rain. Waymo has so far selected the low-hanging fruit of warm American cities, including the eternally non-freezing locations of Los Angeles, Austin, and Phoenix, where a suburb has made Waymo part of its transit system.

Waymo is well aware that to access the entire geography of not only the U.S., but also other locations around the world, its self-driving robotaxis will need to travel in frigid weather, braving various forms of frozen precipitation. According to Waymo, "...the Waymo Driver successfully navigates rain, fog, sandstorms, and freezing temperatures." Next on Waymo's agenda is for its self-driving vehicles to handle snow.

Waymo's process for understanding how to have its vehicles navigate in inclement weather conditions, such as winter, involves four steps: understanding the challenge, designing generalizable solutions, validating their capabilities, and scaling responsibly. It starts with the Waymo Driver (the robotaxi) learning that snow can range from a dusting to a blizzard, with road conditions that can range from icy to snow-covered, and varying amounts of built-up snow along the way. Waymo claims to have amassed "tens of thousands of miles in diverse, snowy conditions" across the upper part of the U.S., which have helped Waymo's AI learn what winter weather is and how to deal with it.