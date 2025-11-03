Some Chevy Trucks Still Use Column Shifters And This Could Be The Reason Why
There is nothing wrong with enjoying a little nostalgia every now and again, and having seen that some Chevrolet models, like the Silverado HD we test-drove earlier this year, still offer a column-mounted shifter in 2025, we certainly do feel like putting those rose-tinted glasses on. While other old-school features, such as the ever-cool and inviting front bench seat and ashtrays in every door, seem to have all but disappeared, some American automakers are being particularly stubborn when it comes to the column shifter. But why?
Chevrolet doesn't give a distinct reason why the column shifter remains, not that we can find anyway. But the same can be said about pretty much every feature available on its models. There's no reason for the automaker to justify the presence of a column shifter. It simply just exists. As it happens, there is no need to search for a deep, hidden meaning as to why Chevrolet still equips trucks with these seemingly outdated shifters, for the answer is surely as clear as day. People still want them. If there were no demand for the old-school shifter, Chevrolet would do away with it and place a generic shifter in its place, no doubt saving development costs in the long run by omitting the column-mounted parts from its production line.
Folks have good reason for wanting the column shifter to stick around
So why is there still a demand for the column shifter? It would be easy to say that some just hate change and want to keep the old ways going for the sake of it, but there are some real practical reasons for the column shifter's existence, too. First up, having the shifter mounted up by the steering wheel clears up space in and around the center console. In the case of the Silverado, this means Chevy can provide large cup holders, and a designated space for your phone or notepad — useful stuff that drivers surely appreciate having safe and on hand. In fact, GM designers confirmed to GM Authority recently that up on the column is exactly where customers want their shifter, as it provides them with more valuable cabin space.
Secondly, we think there's sound reasoning as to why it's the larger trucks that are keeping the column shifter in business, rather than anything else. Drivers of full-size trucks tend to cover a lot of miles, and therefore get quite accustomed to their surroundings. So, while safety features and infotainment systems in trucks like the Silverado need to move with the times, drivers may prefer to find familiarity in other ways, such as the placement of a shifter, perhaps.
It's not just Chevrolet that's finding that the column shifter still has a place in its line-up, as sister brand GMC also equips one in the Heavy-Duty Sierra, as do both Ford and Ram in competing vehicles. It might not be around forever, and the reasoning might not be perfectly clear, but the column shifter still has some life left in it yet.