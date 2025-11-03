Some Chevy Trucks Still Use Column Shifters And This Could Be The Reason Why

So why is there still a demand for the column shifter? It would be easy to say that some just hate change and want to keep the old ways going for the sake of it, but there are some real practical reasons for the column shifter's existence, too. First up, having the shifter mounted up by the steering wheel clears up space in and around the center console. In the case of the Silverado, this means Chevy can provide large cup holders, and a designated space for your phone or notepad — useful stuff that drivers surely appreciate having safe and on hand. In fact, GM designers confirmed to GM Authority recently that up on the column is exactly where customers want their shifter, as it provides them with more valuable cabin space.

Secondly, we think there's sound reasoning as to why it's the larger trucks that are keeping the column shifter in business, rather than anything else. Drivers of full-size trucks tend to cover a lot of miles, and therefore get quite accustomed to their surroundings. So, while safety features and infotainment systems in trucks like the Silverado need to move with the times, drivers may prefer to find familiarity in other ways, such as the placement of a shifter, perhaps.

It's not just Chevrolet that's finding that the column shifter still has a place in its line-up, as sister brand GMC also equips one in the Heavy-Duty Sierra, as do both Ford and Ram in competing vehicles. It might not be around forever, and the reasoning might not be perfectly clear, but the column shifter still has some life left in it yet.