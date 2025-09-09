Why Are People Taping Chevy Silverado Infotainment Screens?

Carmakers love their fancy tech. Car screens are getting bigger and bigger, for example, and owners usually benefit from this new tech as well. However, a screen in recent Chevy Silverado 1500 models has been frustrating some owners so much that they've started making their own at-home fixes. In 2022, the Chevy Silverado 1500 got an updated interior, including a larger 13.4-inch widescreen infotainment screen near digital instruments for the LT trim and higher. Modern? Yes. Visually appealing? Yes. Distracting? Unfortunately, yes.

The trim below the screen seems to have caused frustration for owners, with some owners reporting a very hard-to-ignore glare bouncing off the surface. One Redditor, for example, posted an image of a considerable glare coming from the screen area, explaining that the glare kept coming from the right side of the screen and caused a major distraction. They then asked if there were any solutions from other owners dealing with this issue, with tape suggested as a simple solution. And a popular one, too, with more than one owner claiming to have used tape to resolve glare issues in their Silverados.