Why Are People Taping Chevy Silverado Infotainment Screens?
Carmakers love their fancy tech. Car screens are getting bigger and bigger, for example, and owners usually benefit from this new tech as well. However, a screen in recent Chevy Silverado 1500 models has been frustrating some owners so much that they've started making their own at-home fixes. In 2022, the Chevy Silverado 1500 got an updated interior, including a larger 13.4-inch widescreen infotainment screen near digital instruments for the LT trim and higher. Modern? Yes. Visually appealing? Yes. Distracting? Unfortunately, yes.
The trim below the screen seems to have caused frustration for owners, with some owners reporting a very hard-to-ignore glare bouncing off the surface. One Redditor, for example, posted an image of a considerable glare coming from the screen area, explaining that the glare kept coming from the right side of the screen and caused a major distraction. They then asked if there were any solutions from other owners dealing with this issue, with tape suggested as a simple solution. And a popular one, too, with more than one owner claiming to have used tape to resolve glare issues in their Silverados.
Fixing the glare from the Chevy Silverado 1500 screen
While this glare is understandably annoying, there are a few solutions. The first, and one that seems quite popular, is to apply tape to the chrome trim. Owners have used electrical and carbon fiber tape, although one owner did warn that electrical tape could also damage the trim. However, this would also dull the shiny surface — a win-win if you don't mind that it's technically damaged. Screen protectors for the Silverado are also available; these claim to reduce glare, which could be of further help.
A more expensive but permanent solution could be to get your windows tinted. If you choose this route, you'll need to make sure you pick a shade that's legally allowed in your state. For example, drivers in California can only legally go down to a 70% tint. If you're not in the market for tinted windows, though, you could start by trying some tape on the screen's trim to reduce glare. Note that the interior trim isn't the only part of the Silverado that can cause glare issues. The hood scoop has also been a source of frustration, causing drivers to get their hoods wrapped, paint them, or install tinted windshields.