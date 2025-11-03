The First Corvette Ever Made Vanished For Decades – Here's Where It Is Today

The Chevrolet Corvette is arguably one of the most recognizable names in automotive history, representing America's first and one of the world's longest-lived sports cars with eight generations and counting, some of which are better than others. But Rome wasn't built in a day, and neither was the Corvette's reputation; in fact, the car faced numerous teething issues and skepticism upon its release, nearly folding due to its relative unpopularity. It was a highly experimental vehicle by American standards at the time, assembled in the rough visage of the European sports compacts that won the hearts of returning GIs after World War II. Was it perfect? Of course not, and GM knew this, too. Enter our infamous subject: the first-ever Corvette, a unique test bed with an incredible history.

For starters, the fact that this is Corvette chassis number (abbreviated to CN) 001 is already special enough. But then we add in another important detail: namely, that this car was missing for decades before being discovered by almost pure happenstance in a restoration shop, still featuring its numerous alterations and other experimental oddities. Today the car is owned by Corey Petersen, one of the premiere names in Corvette historians, who plans to fully restore the car to its final configuration including all the various engineering changes GM implemented.

This represents by far one of the most important and bizarre stories in Corvette history; it's not every day that you find a '53 to begin with, let alone the first-ever model long-believed to have been disassembled or used for parts or whatever other theories were out there. However, thanks to an interview conducted by Petersen himself, along with extensive documentation, we now have the full story regarding this incredible piece of American automotive history.