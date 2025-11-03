Who Makes SureDrive Tires And Where Are They Built?
According to the U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association, upwards of 330 million tires are shipped in the United States every year. Some of these belong to the premium end of the market, while others are much more budget-friendly. SureDrive Tire Company sits firmly in the latter category — but who makes SureDrive tires, and where are they built? As one of four tire brands owned by Bridgestone, SureDrive tires are made under Bridgestone's ownership, but there are no company statements about where they are being manufactured.
While examining several SureDrive tires in person, the "1K2" code stamped on the tire traces back to Kumho's Vietnamese plant. This suggests that SureDrive tires sold in the U.S. are primarily made by Kumho Tires in Vietnam. Although possible that production could vary depending on markets and contracts, there is currently little evidence to suggest that U.S. SureDrive tires are made elsewhere. To verify where your SureDrive tires come from, check the DOT code on the sidewall, and look it up online using a DOT code reference.
Other sources and customers have also reported that their SureDrive tires are stamped "Made in Vietnam". A few Reddit users also theorize that SureDrive tires may be rebranded Kumho tires, but once again, no official statements can back that up. Nonetheless, SureDrive tires have become quite popular with retailers such as Tire Plus, Firestone Complete Auto Care, United Tires, and Wheel Works.
SureDrive tire ratings, lineup, and pricing
The SureDrive tire company prioritizes all-season and touring tires. The most popular tire models are the SureDrive All-Season and the SureDrive Touring A/S. The former enjoys a 3.5 out of 5-star rating at Firestone Complete Auto Care, comes with a 40,000-mile warranty, and is available for both cars and minivans. The latter enjoys a slightly better 4.2 out of 5-star rating at Wheel Works, comes with a higher 55,000-mile warranty, and is available in similar sizes. Although certainly not on par with certain cheap tire brands with the best high-mileage options, SureDrive tires do come with competitive warranty coverages for the segment.
The SureDrive Sport is the company's sporty tire. It is paired with a 50,000-mile warranty and carries a 4.1 out of 5-star rating at Firestone Complete Auto Care. The company also offers its Highway tires, namely the truck-designed SureDrive Highway LTR and the crossover-designed SureDrive All-Terrain tire. Used SureDrive tires in smaller sizes (225/60R17) can be bought for as little as $29. On the other hand, the most expensive, big-size (277/55R20) all-season tires can set you back $169 per tire. Ultimately, these are some of the most attainable tires on the market and are intended for the budget-conscious owner.
Are SureDrive tires worth it?
With relatively mixed online reviews, SureDrive tires seem to have satisfied some owners while leaving others with much to be desired. Speaking on the quality of SureDrive tires, one owner on Reddit stated that "this Suredrive tire was much better than Continental tire that came pre installed," with most others stating that SureDrive tires are well worth it for the price. Even so, not everyone was as positive, as some experienced needing to replace these tires after only 7,000 to 8,000 miles of driving.
Either way, the sheer pricing on SureDrive tires is enough to win many people's wallets. Owners also reported that the tires are fairly quiet and comfortable, with handling properties that are sometimes better than those of much more expensive tires. Regardless, spending extra money for expensive tires is often worth it, but it all depends on how you use your car and where you drive it. All in all, SureDrive tires are firmly in the lower end of the market, but that does not stop them from offering a worthwhile experience for the price.