According to the U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association, upwards of 330 million tires are shipped in the United States every year. Some of these belong to the premium end of the market, while others are much more budget-friendly. SureDrive Tire Company sits firmly in the latter category — but who makes SureDrive tires, and where are they built? As one of four tire brands owned by Bridgestone, SureDrive tires are made under Bridgestone's ownership, but there are no company statements about where they are being manufactured.

While examining several SureDrive tires in person, the "1K2" code stamped on the tire traces back to Kumho's Vietnamese plant. This suggests that SureDrive tires sold in the U.S. are primarily made by Kumho Tires in Vietnam. Although possible that production could vary depending on markets and contracts, there is currently little evidence to suggest that U.S. SureDrive tires are made elsewhere. To verify where your SureDrive tires come from, check the DOT code on the sidewall, and look it up online using a DOT code reference.

Other sources and customers have also reported that their SureDrive tires are stamped "Made in Vietnam". A few Reddit users also theorize that SureDrive tires may be rebranded Kumho tires, but once again, no official statements can back that up. Nonetheless, SureDrive tires have become quite popular with retailers such as Tire Plus, Firestone Complete Auto Care, United Tires, and Wheel Works.