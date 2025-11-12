This Is 2025's Best Car For College Students, According To KBB

A recent online article from KBB.com attempted to answer the question of what might be 2025's best car for college students. It involved an explanation of the many variables involved, including whether the car should be new or used, the other costs of car ownership such as insurance and fuel, the importance of affordable monthly payments if a car loan is involved, safety and technology features that provide added protection, and whether the student really needs a car for their travel to and from college. Once that these issues were resolved, a price ceiling of $30,000 was instituted so that new cars could be included.

KBB.com's best car for college students in 2025 is the 2025 Toyota Corolla. The Corolla was picked because of its excellent reliability ratings and its low cost of ownership. It also scored well in safety technology, being an IIHS Top Safety Pick. KBB.com selected the Toyota Corolla LE, the cheapest Toyota car you can buy in 2025, which is currently priced at a starting MSRP of $22,325 plus $1,195 delivery, processing and handling fee for a total of $23,520. Our review of the 2025 Corolla found that while it's nicer than it used to be, it is still an entry-level car.

What you get for that is a compact four-door sedan powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 169 horsepower, mated to a CVT that channels its power to the front wheels. EPA-rated fuel economy is 32 MPG city and 41 MPG highway.