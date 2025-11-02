iOS 26 Made One Of Apple Maps' Best Features Even Better

As with every other iOS update, the latest iOS 26 release brought with it several new features that users can check out after updating, since not all of them are enabled by default. After reviewing the update, we found some pros and cons, like the very well-received Live Translation for Messages, Calls, and in-person conversations, and the far-from-desirable Camera app redesign, which basically made the interface less intuitive. After digging deep into the new software update from the Cupertino giant, we also discovered a big improvement to one of Apple Maps' best features — its search function.

With iOS 26, the app's natural language search feature has been enhanced by Apple Intelligence's advanced AI, making it easier for you to ask questions to Apple Maps using your regular language or manner of chatting. This way, you no longer need to come up with keyword-focused prompts for the app to understand and respond accordingly.

After installing the update, you will be greeted with a pop-up on the Apple Maps app that says, "Search The Way You Talk." With this conversational approach, you can now say whatever comes to mind about the direction to a location you want to head to. For instance, you can tell Maps, "Show me the nearest Chinese restaurant that's still open this late," and the app will be able to understand the full context of this prompt, not just the keywords.