iOS 26 Made One Of Apple Maps' Best Features Even Better
As with every other iOS update, the latest iOS 26 release brought with it several new features that users can check out after updating, since not all of them are enabled by default. After reviewing the update, we found some pros and cons, like the very well-received Live Translation for Messages, Calls, and in-person conversations, and the far-from-desirable Camera app redesign, which basically made the interface less intuitive. After digging deep into the new software update from the Cupertino giant, we also discovered a big improvement to one of Apple Maps' best features — its search function.
With iOS 26, the app's natural language search feature has been enhanced by Apple Intelligence's advanced AI, making it easier for you to ask questions to Apple Maps using your regular language or manner of chatting. This way, you no longer need to come up with keyword-focused prompts for the app to understand and respond accordingly.
After installing the update, you will be greeted with a pop-up on the Apple Maps app that says, "Search The Way You Talk." With this conversational approach, you can now say whatever comes to mind about the direction to a location you want to head to. For instance, you can tell Maps, "Show me the nearest Chinese restaurant that's still open this late," and the app will be able to understand the full context of this prompt, not just the keywords.
How the search function greatly improves the Apple Maps experience
The change to Apple Maps' search function may seem simple, but it actually makes a big difference when you are on the go, either by foot or driving. Since the app now understands intent with the help of Apple Intelligence, you'll be able to take full advantage of the update when you use Siri to interact with Apple Maps.
No more stopping to type clunky commands or scroll through irrelevant results, the app itself will be able to determine what you're looking for nearby based on what you say. You can even make follow-ups, and Maps will be able to understand the connection between your queries, keeping the flow of your conversation fluid.
To ensure that you'll be able to rely on the smarter search function the next time you drive, update your iPhone to iOS 26 before pairing the device with your Apple CarPlay-supported vehicle. As a mirroring software, CarPlay does not require manual updating. It will automatically make adjustments to its interface, settings, and functions once a new operating system is connected to it.
With the iOS 26 update, you can expect CarPlay to be more seamless and intuitive, especially when Siri is involved. The hands-free experience will allow you to focus on the road while driving, enhancing your safety while still providing you with quick and accurate search results.
What else is new in Apple Maps?
Since its launch, Apple Maps has been offering features that are useful for daily commuters. You can find a parking space with the help of the app, locate a restaurant inside a mall, and even help you journey through multiple stops. While the updated search function of the app is very handy for when you want to give voice commands for directions while on the go, the Cupertino giant baked two new features in iOS 26 that further improve how you navigate places with Maps.
One of the features is called Visited Places, and this basically runs in the background, remembering all the places you've visited. If you are one to easily forget shops and restaurants you've visited at least once, this will save you the hassle of retracing steps by showing you the places you've been to. The other feature is called Preferred Routes.
Much like Visited Places, this one also maps out your daily travels and routes. However, what this does is more useful in many ways, as it can alert you to issues on the roads you frequent that may delay your commute. Should you adjust your routine to your destination, the Maps app will suggest options to get you there in the shortest time possible.