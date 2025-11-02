You Shouldn't Store Passwords In Your Web Browser — Here's Why

There's no denying that saving your password on your web browser is as easy as it is convenient. When your browser politely asks if you'd like it to "save your password for next time," it feels like a favor you should accept. After all, it's free, can be synced across your devices, and saves you time spent figuring out or inputting whatever mix of uppercase letters, numbers, and symbols you came up with for your login.

The problem with accepting that favor is that, by default, browser password managers lack certain security features, as they are not built to protect information as robustly as dedicated password managers. Browsers like Chrome and Edge store passwords in the local browser profile folders and then sync them to Google and Microsoft servers. They do not employ the end-to-end encrypted vault or servers that a dedicated password manager would, offering only OS-level encryption at best.

The reason this isn't good enough is that it leaves your passwords at risk to anyone who logs into your account or has access to it. So, if your account is compromised or suffers a malware attack, your passwords are as good as an open secret, and even your more complicated passwords can be vulnerable. Then there are phishing attacks and malicious extensions, where browsers can autofill passwords into websites that merely look legitimate. What you'll want is a dedicated password manager since it uses a master password or key that you create and control. That way, you alone can have access to your credentials even in the instance of an account compromise or a cyber attack.