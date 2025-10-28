This 17 Portable Blackstone Griddle Is Less Than $170 On Amazon Right Now - Here's What Buyers Say About It

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There's something uniquely satisfying about cooking outdoors, whether it's out in nature, on the tailgate of a pickup truck, or in the comfort of your own backyard. Nothing beats the sizzle and smoke of cooking under the open sky. That said, there are a few different means of cooking outdoors. You can get a top-notch camping grill, a propane-fueled stove, or you can just throw a grate over a wood fire. But none of those options scream convenience, as they can be bulky or require arduous preparations to give an even heat distribution. One type of appliance you might consider is the Blackstone Tabletop Griddle.

There are some pros and cons associated with using a Blackstone electric griddle, but they have grown increasingly popular for their portability, convenience, and ease of use. Right now, Amazon is offering a stellar deal on one of the company's smallest models: The 17-inch Blackstone 1900 On The Go Tabletop Griddle with Hood. This little cooking apparatus usually goes for $237.68, but it's currently discounted a full 30%, meaning that you can get it for just $165.47.

It might not seem like much at a glance–a small, 17-inch metal box with a single burner and a lid–but the Blackstone 1900 is a workhorse that can be used to cook a diverse range of foods in spite of its relatively small footprint. An overwhelming number (78% of 120 users) of people who used this gave it a five-star rating.