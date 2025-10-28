This 17 Portable Blackstone Griddle Is Less Than $170 On Amazon Right Now - Here's What Buyers Say About It
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
There's something uniquely satisfying about cooking outdoors, whether it's out in nature, on the tailgate of a pickup truck, or in the comfort of your own backyard. Nothing beats the sizzle and smoke of cooking under the open sky. That said, there are a few different means of cooking outdoors. You can get a top-notch camping grill, a propane-fueled stove, or you can just throw a grate over a wood fire. But none of those options scream convenience, as they can be bulky or require arduous preparations to give an even heat distribution. One type of appliance you might consider is the Blackstone Tabletop Griddle.
There are some pros and cons associated with using a Blackstone electric griddle, but they have grown increasingly popular for their portability, convenience, and ease of use. Right now, Amazon is offering a stellar deal on one of the company's smallest models: The 17-inch Blackstone 1900 On The Go Tabletop Griddle with Hood. This little cooking apparatus usually goes for $237.68, but it's currently discounted a full 30%, meaning that you can get it for just $165.47.
It might not seem like much at a glance–a small, 17-inch metal box with a single burner and a lid–but the Blackstone 1900 is a workhorse that can be used to cook a diverse range of foods in spite of its relatively small footprint. An overwhelming number (78% of 120 users) of people who used this gave it a five-star rating.
What do customers think of the Blackstone 1900 On The Go Tabletop Griddle?
Users generally seem to like the Blackstone 1900 On The Go Tabletop Griddle. It has an aggregate star rating of 4.5 out of 5 on Amazon, with customers regularly praising its build quality, functionality, ease of assembly, size, cooking capacity, and ease of operation. "Absolutely love this grill," said one user on Amazon. "Works perfect on the patio & for camping in the RV. Cuts down on so many pots and pans and is easy to use. You can cook multiple items at a time, such as potatoes, eggs & bacon; Burgers, vegi's, etc. Follow the simple seasoning instructions after each use."
Others commented that it's great for use during kitchen renovations — probably great fit for small kitchens — large outdoor public events, and various other use cases. The one thing that some customers appear to be mixed on is the quality of the protective paint on the griddle's shell. Some said it peels when exposed to the weather for long periods, while others claimed that simply removing the decals that came on the Blackstone was enough to take off the paint.
One Amazon user said, "The sticker on the top of the lid peeled on some paint when I removed the decal sticker!" This might understandably be frustrating for those who experience it, though it appears to only happen to a relative minority of customers.
Blackstone 1900 On The Go Tabletop Griddle specs and features
The griddle itself has a 267 square-inch cooking surface with the outside of the tool being 20.5" x 20" x 13". This makes it really easy to move and carry for those times when portability is important. That said, it still weighs a full 34.4 pounds, even without the propane tank, so you probably still won't want to take it backpacking.
In terms of performance, the griddle is heated by a propane-powered H-style burner, which is able to generate up to 12,500 BTUs of heat. It has a grease management channel in the rear, a single control knob at the front, and a Piezo ignition. The addition of the hood is an extra convenience for outdoor cooking.
Not only does it allow you to seal in heat for a baking-like cooking experience, but you can also use it to simply protect your food from rain, leaves, and other debris that might be carried on the wind. No one wants a sandy burger on a windy beach day, after all.