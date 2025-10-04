The Pros And Cons Of The Blackstone Electric Griddle

There's something romantic — almost magical — about grilling. Being free from the kitchen with the aroma of sizzling meat, fish, or veggies drifting through the air has made outdoor cooking a popular tradition around the world. We've come a long way from open-pit cooking to beyond charcoal and propane grilling, and sometimes the best tool is an electric griddle. These flat-top units are easier to fire up than charcoal or gas cookers, simple to clean, and safe to use indoors. The flat surface is also suitable for everything from a breakfast of scrambled eggs and bacon for to pretty much anything you'd want for dinner.

Blackstone is well-known for making versatile and reliable cooking products like the 1971 17-inch electric griddle with optional cover. While Blackstone electric griddles offer some enticing perks, they're far from perfect. Read on to explore the pros and cons of this family of products to determine if one is the right fit for your home.