Ryobi's Adorable Christmas Crackers Hide Mini Tool Surprises – Here's Where They're Available
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
When you imagine Ryobi, you likely think of those once-blue but now familiar lime-green tools often for sale in your local Home Depot. You may not immediately think of Christmas, although Ryobi is now offering a fun set of crackers just in time for the holiday season. They're not the crackers you eat, though. This gift contains mini tools and other useful items instead.
The Ryobi 6-Piece Festive Crackers Set includes two fun keyrings which are sure to be conversation starters. One is a mini orbital sander, and the other's a fun stick vac. This gift set also comes with a handy metric hex key that fits in your pocket. Plus, you'll get a 6-piece set of Phillips size-2 (PH2) diamond driving bits perfect for drilling screws into wood, drywall, and other surfaces. If you're needing a USB-A to USB-C charging cord, you're in luck, as the set also includes one of those. To top it off, you get a pair of black, green, and white Ryobi socks.
However, when it comes to availability, there's a catch. As of this writing, the $39.99 Ryobi 6-Piece Festive Crackers Set isn't available in the U.S. You can only buy this limited edition gift kit in Australia, as it's stocked in-store and ships from Bunnings Warehouse. Bunnings has been the official retailer of Ryobi tools and equipment in Australia since 2008.
Ryobi has a few other options available for holiday gifts in the U.S.
If you live outside of Australia and are still looking to buy gifts from Ryobi, there is a 2024 holiday gift guide on Home Depot's website that lists three Ryobi power tools that would make great Christmas presents. One of those tools is the Ryobi One+ 18V Cordless 2-Tool Combo Kit. This comes with one drill/driver and one impact driver. It also has two 18V batteries and a handy carrying bag. The guide also lists the Ryobi 18-Gauge Cordless AirStrike Brad Nailer and the One+ HP 18V Brushless Cordless 10-inch Sliding Compound Miter Saw Kit. You won't find these tools at Lowe's, but they are available at Home Depot.
There are also options on third-party sites like Etsy, where a Ryobi 3-Piece Gift Set with a mini drill keyring is listed. This is similar to the gift box offered in Australia and comes with a drilling set with seven black oxide bits, along with a set of PH2 50-millimeter impact driving bits. However, this gift set is listed as "open box," and while it's in good shape, there are plenty of reasons to be weary if buying Ryobi products secondhand. For one, it's hard to confirm if this is an official Ryobi product.
As of late October 2025, Ryobi had not advertised any Christmas gift sets that were available in the U.S. However, it's likely the company will run some holiday promotions around November and December, which would be a good chance to buy some items for yourself or anyone on your Christmas list. Even if you're just stuffing a stocking, chances are, you'll find something you want.