Ryobi's Adorable Christmas Crackers Hide Mini Tool Surprises – Here's Where They're Available

When you imagine Ryobi, you likely think of those once-blue but now familiar lime-green tools often for sale in your local Home Depot. You may not immediately think of Christmas, although Ryobi is now offering a fun set of crackers just in time for the holiday season. They're not the crackers you eat, though. This gift contains mini tools and other useful items instead.

The Ryobi 6-Piece Festive Crackers Set includes two fun keyrings which are sure to be conversation starters. One is a mini orbital sander, and the other's a fun stick vac. This gift set also comes with a handy metric hex key that fits in your pocket. Plus, you'll get a 6-piece set of Phillips size-2 (PH2) diamond driving bits perfect for drilling screws into wood, drywall, and other surfaces. If you're needing a USB-A to USB-C charging cord, you're in luck, as the set also includes one of those. To top it off, you get a pair of black, green, and white Ryobi socks.

However, when it comes to availability, there's a catch. As of this writing, the $39.99 Ryobi 6-Piece Festive Crackers Set isn't available in the U.S. You can only buy this limited edition gift kit in Australia, as it's stocked in-store and ships from Bunnings Warehouse. Bunnings has been the official retailer of Ryobi tools and equipment in Australia since 2008.