The Biggest Differences Between US & European Semi-Trucks, Explained
Semi-trucks really only have one job, regardless of where they are situated, and that job is to move stuff efficiently. Whether that stuff needs shifting from Italy to France, or from California to Texas, the need is the same, and therefore the truck should be the same. Or so you might think. In actuality, European and U.S. semi-trucks could not be more different. The former are flat-fronted, cab-over trucks, whereas the U.S. prefers to use long-hood trucks, which see the hood extend in front of the cab, as is normal with most other vehicles. These aren't the only differences, either, as payload capacities, engines used, and just about everything else you can think of differ between these two styles of semi-trucks, too.
The reason why the trucks differ so much is due to both the roads they need to travel on, and the regulations that they need to meet. American roads are largely wide and open, whereas European truckers need to frequently navigate tight and twisty lanes. Differing regulations also demand different engines, maximum weights, and lengths, dictating the styles chosen from one area to the next.
Here's why US and European semi-trucks look so different
We'll kick off by explaining why they look so different, before moving on to why they perform differently. First of all, European towns and cities don't enjoy as much space as many American locations, which can make parking and turning a real pain in something as large as a semi-truck. With a flat front, drivers can make the most of the space available, parking right up against walls, fences, and buildings. What's more, the cab-over design also means the storage space of the truck can be maximized, which is ideal, as trucks in Europe are restricted to 61.5 feet in overall length — a restriction that doesn't apply in the U.S.
American trucks face different issues, or rather, they choose to prioritize other metrics. The long-hood design is more aerodynamic, and therefore more fuel efficient. As American truckers tend to travel more miles, this is hugely beneficial, as cutting down fuel costs adds up over what can sometimes be millions of miles. Plus, cab-over truck designs make engine maintenance a real pain. With U.S. trucks, you can access the engine compartment with relative ease, which is a huge bonus for technicians and for repairs or health checks while out on the road.
European trucks are often more powerful
It might seem strange that the smaller trucks in Europe have more power than their American counterparts, but it's true. Some of the most powerful semi-truck engines ever made hailed from Europe rather than the U.S. For perspective, most U.S. semi-truck engines kick out between 400 and 600 horsepower, but some European semi-truck engines are capable of 700 horsepower and more.
One reason for this is that European roads offer quite challenging and mountainous terrain, so a hefty amount of grunt is required to tackle such roads, day-in and day-out. Perhaps more importantly, Europe has stricter emissions regulations. These strict rules effectively demand high compression ratios, plus smart turbocharging and EGR systems, which can, in turn, see overall engine outputs increase.
Finally, European weight limits are actually higher than what you would typically find in America, and naturally, heavier loads require more powerful engines. European trucks can pull 8,000 pounds more than American trucks in most instances, with an upper limit of 88,000 pounds for five-axle trucks. Interestingly, some specialized trucks in Scandinavian countries can tackle up to 207,000 pounds, but these are not what you'd typically find lining the highways of Europe.