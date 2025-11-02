The Biggest Differences Between US & European Semi-Trucks, Explained

Semi-trucks really only have one job, regardless of where they are situated, and that job is to move stuff efficiently. Whether that stuff needs shifting from Italy to France, or from California to Texas, the need is the same, and therefore the truck should be the same. Or so you might think. In actuality, European and U.S. semi-trucks could not be more different. The former are flat-fronted, cab-over trucks, whereas the U.S. prefers to use long-hood trucks, which see the hood extend in front of the cab, as is normal with most other vehicles. These aren't the only differences, either, as payload capacities, engines used, and just about everything else you can think of differ between these two styles of semi-trucks, too.

The reason why the trucks differ so much is due to both the roads they need to travel on, and the regulations that they need to meet. American roads are largely wide and open, whereas European truckers need to frequently navigate tight and twisty lanes. Differing regulations also demand different engines, maximum weights, and lengths, dictating the styles chosen from one area to the next.