This Chinese Farmer Has A Unique Hobby – He Built A Working Submarine

Lots of people have hobbies, whether it's flying a drone that's great for photography or collecting stamps. Some people also love building kit cars and all sorts of vehicles they show off every time they drive down the street. People even build boats, be they canoes or kayaks. Yet something they rarely do is build their very own submarine. That's a feat the Chinese farmer Zhang Shengwu can claim, having spent a decade constructing his own personal sub he calls Big Black Fish.

Zhang grew up along the Yangtze River in Anhui province, about 200 miles west of Shanghai, China. The area is filled with waterways and serves as an industrial center focused on steel production. Throughout his life, Zhang worked in shipping and was also a farmer, carpenter, and welder. Still, he never worked on a submarine. These vessels are typically limited to the military and research organizations that use submarines and powerful submersibles.

It wasn't until 2014 that Zhang even saw a submarine, thanks to a television program. "I'd seen wooden and iron boats, but never one that could go underwater," he told Dawan News (via the South China Morning Post). Seeing this inspired Zhang to borrow and save enough yuan to acquire scrap steel plates, a battery, and an engine. After some months, he put together a prototype that was just under 20 feet long, weighed 2.2 tons, and could dive to a depth of around 3.3 feet.