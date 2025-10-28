This Decade-Old DSLR Camera Captured 2025's Wildlife Photo Of The Year

After 10 years of work, van den Heever only had one image to show for it. His idea was to try to capture one of the most elusive animals, the rare brown hyena, while it wandered through the Kolmanskuppe ghost town. It's not an area he often thought about photographing, since it's manmade, which makes sense for a nature photographer, but it turned out to be more inspiring than he initially realized. "I'm always trying to look for something that I could photograph wildlife in an area like that," he said. "And that's where the idea came up; to try and photograph a brown hyena in the desolated ghost town of Kolmanskuppe."

Why Kolmanskuppe? Van den Heever had seen tracks in the area a few times over the last few years, likely as the hyenas traveled through the night looking for food. According to Museum Scientist Natalie Cooper, brown hyenas are the rarest type of hyena, with as little as 4,000 individuals left in the wild. It's a shy animal, so van den Heever's only option was to set camera traps — and this resulted in zero images for ten seasons. With his specific goal of capturing the abandoned building on the left and the brown hyena on the right, he got one single photo — the winning snapshot.

"I couldn't believe my eyes," van den Heever said of seeing the image on his Nikon D810. "It is the ghost that I've always dreamt of." It reflects the ghost town itself, an abandoned mine being reclaimed by the desert. He hopes this image — and many others — will showcase the beauty of nature that we rarely get to see, inspiring others to preserve it going forward.