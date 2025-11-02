Lexus Has Officially Been Dethroned As Toyota's Top Luxury Brand

It seems that every automotive brand needs its own luxury arm. After all, if the same company can appeal to multiple different markets at once, that's just more money it could conceivably make. Toyota got into the luxury car business at the tail end of the 1980s when it launched Lexus. It all began with the Lexus LS luxury sedan, and ever since, the brand has expanded to include luxury vehicles of all sizes that are beloved by drivers. Plus, Lexus is routinely seen as the most reliable car brand on the market.

While Lexus is certainly a luxury brand, it is not necessarily operating in the same ultra-luxury class as brands like Rolls Royce or Bentley. The most expensive Lexus model currently sold — the LX 700h – starts at $116,685, including a $1,450 delivery fee. Meanwhile, the least expensive Rolls Royce — the 2026 Ghost – starts at around $358,000. In fact, these cars are so expensive, that Rolls Royce doesn't even advertise prices on its website. Toyota doesn't have a brand that can compete with that level of luxury, until now.

In October 2025, Toyota announced a restructuring of the hierarchy of its brands. This includes the creation of the Century brand, which will supplant Lexus as Toyota's most luxurious brand. Toyota has been using this name for a long time almost exclusively in Japan, but it is now being spun off into its own entity to be a brand that can compete with the Rolls Royces and Bentleys of the world. Lexus isn't going anywhere, it's just going to be below Century on the luxury pecking order.