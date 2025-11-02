Yes, You Can Get AppleCare On A Refurbished iPhone - But There's A Catch

Apple products are quite expensive, so some people look for used models to score savings while still enjoying a premium device. Of course, you have to consider the age of a refurbished product before buying one. After all, no matter how well-taken-care-of a gadget is, you still won't get critical software updates if an Apple device, like an iPhone, is older than a particular age when you purchase it.

Even buying refurbished, however, can still get quite pricey. To protect the purchase, many buyers might be interested in investing in AppleCare. You might think that since you're not buying a new iPhone, you cannot get Apple's protection plan for it — but that cannot be further from the truth. In fact, if you go to Apple's Certified Refurbished page, you'll see a section that advertises AppleCare for items that you buy.

However, there's one big catch about getting AppleCare on a refurbished device. It's only available for products bought from Apple or authorized resellers. So, if you buy a refurbished iPhone (which is different from a used iPhone) but didn't get it directly from Apple, it's not eligible for AppleCare coverage.