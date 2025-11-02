Yes, You Can Get AppleCare On A Refurbished iPhone - But There's A Catch
Apple products are quite expensive, so some people look for used models to score savings while still enjoying a premium device. Of course, you have to consider the age of a refurbished product before buying one. After all, no matter how well-taken-care-of a gadget is, you still won't get critical software updates if an Apple device, like an iPhone, is older than a particular age when you purchase it.
Even buying refurbished, however, can still get quite pricey. To protect the purchase, many buyers might be interested in investing in AppleCare. You might think that since you're not buying a new iPhone, you cannot get Apple's protection plan for it — but that cannot be further from the truth. In fact, if you go to Apple's Certified Refurbished page, you'll see a section that advertises AppleCare for items that you buy.
However, there's one big catch about getting AppleCare on a refurbished device. It's only available for products bought from Apple or authorized resellers. So, if you buy a refurbished iPhone (which is different from a used iPhone) but didn't get it directly from Apple, it's not eligible for AppleCare coverage.
How much are you saving on a refurbished iPhone (and is it worth it?)
Buying a second-hand Apple product, like a used MacBook, is often worth it. However, we don't recommend purchasing it directly from a person or online marketplace unless you know your way around tech. Instead, you're better off buying a refurbished device from reputable sources like Apple or one of its authorized resellers. That's because these products have gone through a stringent testing process to ensure they work as intended. It also makes sure the device has been properly reset.
So, how much are you saving on a refurbished iPhone? Since Apple still sells brand-new iPhone 16s, you'd most likely see older iPhone 14 and 15 variants on its Refurbished iPhone page. Note that the availability of these devices isn't guaranteed, as they're used items and Apple no longer manufactures them. Still, you could save as much as $150 to $350 when buying a refurbished iPhone if you compare Apple's available options to their launch prices.
Keep in mind, however, that Apple devices generally support five years of iOS updates from when the phone first launched (although this isn't a hard and fast rule). That means if you get a refurbished iPhone 14, which launched in 2022, you can stay confident that your phone will receive updates until 2027. This might seem rather short, but given Apple's track record of delivering updates for far longer than five years, you'll likely get more time out of your used iPhone.