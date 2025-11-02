The US Is Still Sending B-1 Bombers Out: What's The Difference Between Those And B-2 Bombers?

In October 2025, the United States Air Force dispatched two B-1B Lancer bombers to South America, leading some to wonder why they're still being flown. After all, the B-1B is an old aircraft, having first entered the inventory in 1988, and there are newer planes that could take its place. Ultimately, there's a very good reason why the B-1B continues to operate: it's the backbone of the U.S. Air Force's long-range bomber force, and its usefulness hasn't diminished such that it requires replacement.

Still, it's not as if the U.S. doesn't have a small fleet of the far more advanced B-2 Spirit stealth bombers sitting around with more than enough capabilities to drop bombs anywhere in the world. Why then did the U.S. send its B-1Bs to South America rather than the B-2? The answer is likely optics, given the purpose in sending them, but beyond that, the B-1B is a massive aircraft that is capable of carrying a larger payload than any of the U.S.' strategic jet bombers currently in service.

It has a payload capacity of 75,000 lbs. of ordnance, which is substantial. Still, it's not as if a B-2 couldn't carry out the same mission, though with a smaller capacity of 40,000 lbs. The differences between the two bombers are fairly extensive, with stealth capabilities largely separating the two aircraft's technology. This alone offers advantages and disadvantages in their use, but at the end of the day, both bombers represent exceptional feats of engineering.