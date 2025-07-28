How Big Is The Crew On A B-2 Bomber?

When it was first introduced in 1988, the B-2 Spirit was a game changer. It was and remains one of the most advanced strategic bombers ever produced, although its successor, the B-21 Raider, will significantly outperform it when it replaces the B-2 sometime in the mid-2020s. The B-2 has participated in every major U.S. military engagement around the world, including its first combat deployment during Operation Allied Force in 1999.

B-2s flew from Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, to Kosovo and back, bombing Serbian targets. That's a journey of more than 5,000 miles one-way, and it's since flown further. B-2s flew from their home base to Afghanistan and back during Operation Enduring Freedom, covering a distance of more than 7,000 miles one-way. Granted, it needs aerial refueling for such missions, as the B-2 can fly just under 7,000 miles on a single tank. You might think that a flight of that distance would require a large crew, but only two people serve aboard the B-2. Both are pilots.

One flies the plane, while the other one serves as the mission commander, who also operates the aircraft. That's difficult to wrap your head around because just two pilots are entrusted with the B-2, which costs $2 billion per aircraft (not to mention fuel, ordnance, training, and other costs), to deliver its payload. Regardless, only two people are required, making the B-2 vastly different from other U.S. strategic bombers, past and present.