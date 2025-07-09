Here's How Far A B-2 Bomber Can Fly Without Refueling

The B-2 Bomber is one of the most iconic aircraft in U.S. military history. Lauded for its stealth capabilities, the B-2 Bomber is a long-range, all-altitude heavy bomber hailed for its ability to bypass air defenses. As such, the Northrop Grumman-manufactured bomber is the United States' go-to whenever it needs to conduct an attack deep within enemy airspace. Take, for instance, the U.S. bombardment of Iranian facilities on June 21, 2025, when seven B-2 bombers dropped 14 30,000-pound bunker buster bombs on three underground Iranian nuclear sites.

In what is now known as the largest strike in B-2 Bomber history, the U.S. targeted the Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan nuclear facilities without Iran ever detecting the group of American bombers, according to U.S. officials — a major testament to the B-2's superior stealth capabilities. This, of course, has been the norm since the jet's debut, with the B-2 playing a primary role in the U.S.' initial strikes in Serbia, Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, and now Iran.

But what makes the B-2 one of America's best bombers? The Air Force attributes its effectiveness to a unique combination of "low observable" stealth features, advanced aerodynamics, extended range, and high payload capacity, which enable it to execute long-distance missions while evading advanced defense systems. Able to carry major payloads up to 6,000 nautical miles, the B-2 is integral to America's projection of strength abroad and has played a critical role in almost every major U.S. conflict since its inception.