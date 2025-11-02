Common Problems With Ryobi's 18V Stick Vacuum (According To Owners)

As well as offering a huge range of products, from DIY-focused power tools to vacation-ready lifestyle accessories, Ryobi also has a strong reputation among buyers for offering solid value for money. In general, users say that its selection of products is both fairly priced and of decent quality. The brand's 18V One+ Stick Vacuum is one of its many generally well-liked products, garnering hundreds of positive reviews from satisfied buyers. However, some owners are less happy with the vacuum.

The 18V One+ Stick Vacuum Kit currently retails for $199 on Ryobi's website and has racked up around 450 reviews at the time of writing. Most of those reviews are positive, with the kit receiving an average rating of 4.5 out of five stars, but there are a few common themes that crop up in the negative reviews left by buyers. The most common issue, according to reviewers, is that parts of the vacuum can break or get lost, and Ryobi doesn't offer spares.

In particular, multiple reviewers say that they have lost the gasket for the vacuum's canister, which can fall out thanks to the vacuum's design. Despite a number of users reporting that the part is easily lost when the canister is emptied into a bin, Ryobi does not readily offer a replacement gasket. Without the part, the vacuum's functionality is greatly reduced, leaving owners with little option but to ditch the vacuum entirely or to ask the brand's customer service team for a replacement.