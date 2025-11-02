Common Problems With Ryobi's 18V Stick Vacuum (According To Owners)
As well as offering a huge range of products, from DIY-focused power tools to vacation-ready lifestyle accessories, Ryobi also has a strong reputation among buyers for offering solid value for money. In general, users say that its selection of products is both fairly priced and of decent quality. The brand's 18V One+ Stick Vacuum is one of its many generally well-liked products, garnering hundreds of positive reviews from satisfied buyers. However, some owners are less happy with the vacuum.
The 18V One+ Stick Vacuum Kit currently retails for $199 on Ryobi's website and has racked up around 450 reviews at the time of writing. Most of those reviews are positive, with the kit receiving an average rating of 4.5 out of five stars, but there are a few common themes that crop up in the negative reviews left by buyers. The most common issue, according to reviewers, is that parts of the vacuum can break or get lost, and Ryobi doesn't offer spares.
In particular, multiple reviewers say that they have lost the gasket for the vacuum's canister, which can fall out thanks to the vacuum's design. Despite a number of users reporting that the part is easily lost when the canister is emptied into a bin, Ryobi does not readily offer a replacement gasket. Without the part, the vacuum's functionality is greatly reduced, leaving owners with little option but to ditch the vacuum entirely or to ask the brand's customer service team for a replacement.
Owners also report other issues with parts supply
Owners' concerns around the lack of availability of spare parts aren't just limited to the canister gasket. Multiple other reviews report various plastic parts cracking or breaking after use, including the canister lid latch and the canister itself. Another owner claimed that a wheel fell off the vacuum after five months of regular use. Like the other disgruntled owners, they were unable to find a replacement part.
Multiple owners also cite the vacuum's wall mount as an area of concern, claiming that the mount doesn't hold the vacuum in place securely enough. Others criticize its lack of suction power, particularly when attempting to clean pet hair, while some reviewers also report issues with the vacuum's battery life.
While there are some users who claim that the vacuum is one Ryobi product that's worth avoiding, plenty of others return a positive verdict, with some even comparing it to a Dyson. Buyers might be split on whether the vacuum is worth buying, but thanks to the brand's three-year warranty, at least owners who encounter build quality issues shouldn't be left out of pocket.