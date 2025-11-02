Is The Firman Tri-Fuel Generator At Costco Any Good? Here's What Users Say
The list of items you can purchase at Costco just keeps getting bigger. Apart from the normal run of intriguing Costco gadgets, that list now includes a 7500 Watt Running/9400W Peak Tri Fuel Generator from Firman Power Equipment. The Firman is, of course, not the first generator the big box wholesaler has featured among its vast list of offerings. But it's gotten some notice of late, due in no small part to its impressive power output and its ability to run on Gasoline, Propane, or Natural Gas.
Those fuel types power a 439cc engine, which is, in turn, designed to run any number of essential items in and around your home whenever power is not readily available — including even the big screen television you've likely been considering purchasing at your local Costco. The device even comes fitted with two heavy-duty wheels for easy transportation to whichever part of your property it's needed.
Perhaps most importantly, the Firman generator is currently priced at just $999.99 for Costco Direct members. While that price may be enticing, it's hardly a paltry sum for many these days. To that end, those who are interested will no doubt want to do their due diligence before buying one of their own. That should include seeking feedback from real-world customers, who have bestowed upon the Firman a rating of 4.4 stars out of 5. And yes, that mid-level rating means there are some potential issues to consider before you buy.
Several users reported issues with the generator
To be clear, a 4.4-star rating is far from worst-case-scenario territory in the retail or wholesale wilds. In fact, 4.4 stars out of 5 isn't half bad, particularly as some 641 customers have rated the Firman Generator at either 4 or 5 stars. Among the things those happy customers like about the generator are its reliability, its easy-start setup, and its output, which several report is more than enough to power their lights, as well as several major appliances and a Wi-Fi router in their home when the power is off. Moreover, many users rave about its capabilities at the price point.
Now for the negatives, with 108 real-world customers having rated the Firman Generator at three stars or lower over the years. Of the major complaints, it would seem that multiple customers who have purchased the device from Costco reported that it was totally non-functional right out of the box. While they all note the frustrations that come with such a scenario, many reported that Costco's customer service reaction was pretty solid. However, others claimed to have had negative encounters with Firman's customer service team, so make of that what you will.
On top of the potential for receiving a defective device, a few reviewers stated that they felt the generator was also excessively loud. One reviewer even claimed that the device may be too loud for neighborhood settings, with some noting that theirs earned regular complaints from neighbors. That means you may want to instead consider a top-rated generator from one of the major brands.
How we got here
The purpose of this article is to provide an insider's look at the perceived quality of Costco's Firman power generator to anyone who might have an interest in purchasing one for themselves. In providing the customer point of view, we read through dozens of first-hand accounts about the device as posted to its Costco product page by real-world customers who have already used it. From there, we sought to spotlight the primary points of praise and complaint. Direct quotes were cited whenever it was deemed appropriate.