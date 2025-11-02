Is The Firman Tri-Fuel Generator At Costco Any Good? Here's What Users Say

The list of items you can purchase at Costco just keeps getting bigger. Apart from the normal run of intriguing Costco gadgets, that list now includes a 7500 Watt Running/9400W Peak Tri Fuel Generator from Firman Power Equipment. The Firman is, of course, not the first generator the big box wholesaler has featured among its vast list of offerings. But it's gotten some notice of late, due in no small part to its impressive power output and its ability to run on Gasoline, Propane, or Natural Gas.

Those fuel types power a 439cc engine, which is, in turn, designed to run any number of essential items in and around your home whenever power is not readily available — including even the big screen television you've likely been considering purchasing at your local Costco. The device even comes fitted with two heavy-duty wheels for easy transportation to whichever part of your property it's needed.

Perhaps most importantly, the Firman generator is currently priced at just $999.99 for Costco Direct members. While that price may be enticing, it's hardly a paltry sum for many these days. To that end, those who are interested will no doubt want to do their due diligence before buying one of their own. That should include seeking feedback from real-world customers, who have bestowed upon the Firman a rating of 4.4 stars out of 5. And yes, that mid-level rating means there are some potential issues to consider before you buy.