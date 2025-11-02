This Device Can Replace Google When You Need Information Without An Internet Connection

In just a few decades, the internet has gone from a fascinating curiosity to a critical part of our daily lives; so much so that we often take our access to it for granted. However, while most people can hook into the live internet from various sources in multiple locations, this isn't the case for everyone. According to the World Economic Forum, in 2024 there were 2.6 billion people on the other side of the "digital divide" in economic or geographic circumstances that prevented access to the internet.

One global initiative that helps bring internet access to more people is Internet-in-a-Box (IIAB). While the system doesn't provide live internet access or Google search results, it can locally store up to a terabyte of customizable web content along with other data. Each IIAB can be configured according to its intended use. For example, a medical clinic in a remote village could load its IIAB with resources for providers and patients, while a school in the same village could fill it with information relevant to its curricula.

IIAB is a free open-source software system that runs on many of the easiest to use Linux distributions including Ubuntu, Debian, and Raspberry Pi OS. As for hardware it runs quite happily on older PCs and Macs, and it can be installed on a Raspberry PI minicomputer if power consumption is an issue. The system has been put to use in rural townships in South Africa, orphanages and schools in Haiti, a girls' science school in Rwanda, and many other locations. It can't replicate the full online experience, but it's an important step in helping democratize access to information.