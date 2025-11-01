Why Milwaukee Tool Sued Klein Over A Patent Infringement

According to the legal filing, Milwaukee has an issue with the specific measurements of Klein Tools' tape measure: a flat blade width between 29 and 32 millimeters, a curved height near 9 millimeters, and a standout distance over 150 inches. Milwaukee's lawsuit argues these measurements are patented under its formula and that Klein's use of them violates Milwaukee's intellectual property rights.

Milwaukee hopes the court will grant a permanent injunction that prevents Klein from manufacturing or selling the tape measures. Milwaukee is also hoping to receive financial damages to cover lost profits. If the court finds Klein's infringement "willful" (as Milwaukee hopes they will), federal patent law suggests it could lead to triple damages being paid out.

This tape measure issue is not the first time Milwaukee Tool has taken action against Klein Tools. In fact, the two companies entered into another legal dispute back in 2024: one that goes after Klein's MODbox line. It centers on three separate patents related to Milwaukee's coupling mechanisms, sliding paths, and interlocking features that allow Milwaukee's PACKOUT line to securely stack and connect.