Does Chevy Still Make A Regular Cab Short Bed Truck?
Chevy still makes a regular cab short bed truck. The proof of this is shown above, the 2026 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 regular cab, standard bed WT (work truck), which is also the most dependable large pickup. Unfortunately, the WT is the only trim level that you can order this body style in, so you had better like the standard rubberized vinyl floor covering, two-speaker stereo system, black front and rear bumpers, and 17" steel wheels. The good news is that you also get non-adaptive cruise control, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and power windows included as part of the package, along with the knowledge that the 2025 model is Chevy's number one selling vehicle.
The Silverado 1500 regular cab, standard bed WT is powered by a 2.7-liter, 310-horsepower, turbocharged inline four-cylinder engine mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission, and can be ordered with either rear-wheel drive or four-wheel drive. No engine upgrades are possible on the WT trim. With the standard and only engine choice, the Silverado 1500 regular cab, standard bed WT is capable of towing up to 9,500 pounds. It is also has EPA-rated fuel economy numbers of 20 mpg in the city and 22 mpg on the highway. The pickup bed is 79.4 inches long, it has a payload of 2,250 pounds, a curb weight of 4,410 pounds, and it is assembled in Mexico.
What else should you know about the Chevy regular cab short bed truck?
The 2026 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 regular cab, standard bed WT is priced at $39,495 MSRP, which now includes the destination freight charge. Four standard exterior colors are available — white, red, black, and metallic gray. You can choose from either vinyl or cloth upholstery on the bench seat, as long as the color is black. While the options are limited on this Silverado 1500 model, there are some things you should know before buying one.
A recent Motor Trend review of the 2026 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 noted that this generation of Chevy's full-size pickup has been around since 2018, with a 2022 refresh. MT stated that the turbocharged inline four-cylinder engine "...has plenty of punch," but criticized the truck's ride quality, particularly when not carrying a load in its bed. The publication took issue with "Cheap-feeling materials and outdated tech in base models..." and with the ADAS features in this trim being limited to lane departure warning and automatic emergency braking for the front but also admitted that the Silverado 1500 provided a good driving experience. You get what you pay for in the 2026 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 regular cab, standard bed WT.
If you absolutely must have a full-size, regular cab short bed pickup truck built by Chevrolet, the 2026 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 regular cab, standard bed WT is available to meet your needs. While it's a pretty basic machine, it does a very good job of meeting the work truck mission head-on.