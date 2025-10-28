This Cool $9 Harbor Freight Find Has Over 1400 5-Star Reviews - Here's Why Users Recommend It

It's not impossible to find a high-quality hunting knife at a practical and affordable price. For example, the Gordon 8-inch Survival/Hunting Knife is available from Harbor Freight for $8.99. According to people who've purchased and used the blade, it's a solid tool that punches (or cuts) above its weight considering its low cost. Over 2,000 Harbor Freight customers have rated the product, and over 1,400 of those are 5-star reviews. Overall, the knife has an average of 4.6 out of 5 stars, with 96% of reviewers recommending it.

Harbor Freight has many in-house store brands, and Gordon is one of them. Just as some Harbor Freight brands specialize in particular categories — such as Hercules' professional-grade power tools or U.S. General's tool storage solutions, Gordon mostly makes knives and knife-related accessories. Although the brand makes some other products, like a metal detector and the Gordon 20-in-1 multi-tool, knives are its main focus. In addition to its 8-inch hunting knife, you can also find utility, hobby, tactical, and even Bowie knives from the brand.

The Gordon 8-inch Survival/Hunting Knife is equipped with a stainless steel blade with a sawtooth edge that is capable of sawing and chopping in addition to cutting. It also includes a compass and small survival kit built into its aluminum storage handle. This modest kit includes a fish hook, sewing supplies, matches and more. The knife also sports a heavy-duty guard. On paper, this sounds like a solid deal at just $8.99, but of course there's no way to know if the knife actually holds up without at least checking the firsthand experiences of people who've already used it.