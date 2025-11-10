What's The Top Speed Of A Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic & How Much Does It Cost?

When you think about Harley-Davidson, blinding speed isn't usually what comes to mind. Sure, the company has some relatively fast bikes, like the Softail Slim and the FXDR 114, but you will rarely see buyers go to a Harley dealership looking for a speed demon. That aside, knowing how fast a model can go is always handy, which is precisely why we will be looking into the Heritage Classic's top speed.

Like the rest of Harley's Cruisers, the Heritage Classic was designed to provide comfort on both short rides around city streets and long-distance touring. The Heritage Classic comes with some notable features, such as leather-wrapped saddlebags, that make it particularly suitable for longer trips. Such versatility warrants a powerful engine, and the Heritage Classic comes with Harley-Davidson's Milwaukee-Eight 117 Classic V-Twin, which provides 98 horsepower.

If this engine sounds familiar to you, it's because it is the same one that powers every one of Harley's Cruisers. The engine comes in three variants, each with a different horsepower rating. The lowest, called the Classic, is the one that the Heritage model uses. However, that does not mean this bike is by any means a slow machine. The Heritage Classic has been recorded reaching top speeds of around 110 miles per hour.