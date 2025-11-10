What's The Top Speed Of A Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic & How Much Does It Cost?
When you think about Harley-Davidson, blinding speed isn't usually what comes to mind. Sure, the company has some relatively fast bikes, like the Softail Slim and the FXDR 114, but you will rarely see buyers go to a Harley dealership looking for a speed demon. That aside, knowing how fast a model can go is always handy, which is precisely why we will be looking into the Heritage Classic's top speed.
Like the rest of Harley's Cruisers, the Heritage Classic was designed to provide comfort on both short rides around city streets and long-distance touring. The Heritage Classic comes with some notable features, such as leather-wrapped saddlebags, that make it particularly suitable for longer trips. Such versatility warrants a powerful engine, and the Heritage Classic comes with Harley-Davidson's Milwaukee-Eight 117 Classic V-Twin, which provides 98 horsepower.
If this engine sounds familiar to you, it's because it is the same one that powers every one of Harley's Cruisers. The engine comes in three variants, each with a different horsepower rating. The lowest, called the Classic, is the one that the Heritage model uses. However, that does not mean this bike is by any means a slow machine. The Heritage Classic has been recorded reaching top speeds of around 110 miles per hour.
Nostalgia meets modernity with the Heritage Classic
While the Heritage Classic definitely embodies that quintessential, timeless Harley look that the brand is known for, the bike is relatively modern, with this iteration debuting in the late 2020s. The bike itself is a replacement for the beloved Heritage Softail Classic (FLSTC), which saw its final release in 2018 before being redesigned into the Heritage Classic (FLHC). Priced at $22,999, the 2025 Heritage Classic is the perfect blend of Harley-Davidson nostalgia, performance, and modern technology.
In addition to the leather-wrapped saddlebags, the model has a classic intake, fuel tank medallion, analog gauge, and the option for laced wheels (for an additional $800). All of these features harken back to old-school motorcycles that reigned throughout the 20th century. At the same time, the bike's V-Twin, two-into-one exhaust system, and coil-over monoshock rear suspension give it an edge on the road.
The Heritage Classic also offers various riding modes. Although these are common on other current Harley-Davidson Tourers and Cruisers, they help make the Heritage Classic customizable based on the rider's mood, riding style, or weather conditions. Alongside this are traction and cruise controls, an LCD screen, and a USB-C charging port.