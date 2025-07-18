What Does FLSTC Mean On A Harley-Davidson?
When it comes to Harley-Davidson, a few things are usually guaranteed. The first and probably the most important is a quality motorcycle that shows the world you are serious about life as a biker. The second is quality and a rich, layered history that's sure to make any motorcycle enthusiast shed a tear. Harley-Davidson has been around for over 120 years, with humble beginnings in a shed in Milwaukee. Today, it offers some of the best bikes in the motorcycle industry, from tourers that can conquer any countryside highway to cruisers perfect for that afternoon summer ride through your town.
Usually, many aspects of the company are easy to understand, like its bike names, such as the Softail, or engine names like the Panhead, Shovelhead, and Knucklehead. Well, most things, except for its motorcycle letter codes and model designations, like the FLSTC, the identifier for the Heritage Softail Classic. The FLSTC identifier is a collection of alphanumeric codes that not only identify the family to which the Heritage Softail Classic belongs, but also the features the bike comes equipped with, from its engine and front wheel type to its overall styling.
The code tells you that any bike that starts with an F comes with a Big Twin engine. If it has an FL, that indicates whether the bike is a Softail or Touring model with a 16-inch front wheel. In the case of the Heritage Softail Classic, it is immediately apparent to which category the bike belongs.
As charming as a Hardtail, but with more comfort
After the F and FL, the following letter code we'll focus on is the ST, which Harley-Davidson uses for many of its Softail models. There are several bikes under this banner, such as the Softail Custom, identified by the code FXSTC, the Springer Softail, denoted by the code FXSTS, and the Softail CVO Breakout, recognized by the code FXSBSE. Of course, these bikes are only a spec of what the Softail family has to offer. But what makes them stand out among the rest of Harley's lineup?
Harley-Davidson launched the Softail line in 1983 with the Softail Standard (denoted as FXST), a bike that would significantly change the motorcycle world as we know it. While the FXST rode on two wheels and came with that beautiful Harley engine and name, like many of the Harleys that came before it, it had something that set it apart from the rest. Enter the hidden rear suspension, which allowed the Softail to embody as much presence as a Hardtail but with a level of riding comfort not typically associated with Hardtails.
With the FXST, Harley introduced a family of bikes renowned for their riding comfort, while maintaining the classic stripped-down look that many Harley fans associate with a Hardtail. This same look and feel can be seen and felt in the Heritage Softail Classic, which blends its manufacturer's iconic Softail engineering with touring features, such as saddlebags and a windshield.
The FLSTC walked so the FLHC could run
The final letter in the Heritage Softail Classic's alphanumeric code is C, which classifies the bike as a Classic. On some bikes, the C could denote a Custom (FXDC). The classic in this case ties directly to the bike's styling and features, which include that retro Harley look that dominated the 20th century.
As of the time of this writing, the Harley-Davidson Heritage Softail Classic (FLSTC) is not in production. Harley stopped offering the bike with the 2018 release, which had an option for a 114-cubic-inch Milwaukee-Eight V-Twin engine. The bike came with Showa front and rear suspensions, a three-gallon luggage capacity, LED Daymaker lights, a low-profile stance, and blacked-out features, like the engine, each of which made it stand out on the road.
There's no denying that the Heritage Softail Classic has left a mark on the motorcycle industry. Sure, it's not a Harley-Davidson you've seen in an iconic movie or TV show, but it has been influential enough to warrant the existence of the Heritage Classic (FLHC), which is essentially its replacement.