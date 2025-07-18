What Does FLSTC Mean On A Harley-Davidson?

When it comes to Harley-Davidson, a few things are usually guaranteed. The first and probably the most important is a quality motorcycle that shows the world you are serious about life as a biker. The second is quality and a rich, layered history that's sure to make any motorcycle enthusiast shed a tear. Harley-Davidson has been around for over 120 years, with humble beginnings in a shed in Milwaukee. Today, it offers some of the best bikes in the motorcycle industry, from tourers that can conquer any countryside highway to cruisers perfect for that afternoon summer ride through your town.

Usually, many aspects of the company are easy to understand, like its bike names, such as the Softail, or engine names like the Panhead, Shovelhead, and Knucklehead. Well, most things, except for its motorcycle letter codes and model designations, like the FLSTC, the identifier for the Heritage Softail Classic. The FLSTC identifier is a collection of alphanumeric codes that not only identify the family to which the Heritage Softail Classic belongs, but also the features the bike comes equipped with, from its engine and front wheel type to its overall styling.

The code tells you that any bike that starts with an F comes with a Big Twin engine. If it has an FL, that indicates whether the bike is a Softail or Touring model with a 16-inch front wheel. In the case of the Heritage Softail Classic, it is immediately apparent to which category the bike belongs.