California Isn't Making Teens Use Booster Seats – Here's What The Bill Actually Says

Properly restraining a child in a car seat, which you should avoid buying used, or booster seat, is necessary to ensure safety. It's a common practice in every state and without it, the risk of injuries is multiplied to scary levels. But a new bill recently passed in California has some people scratching their heads, assuming that teenagers will actually have to use boosters in the future. But in reality, the bill is redefining what "properly restrained" actually means.

A new 5-step test will be used, mandating that a child under the age of 16 must sit back against the seat. The minor's knees must bend over the seat's edge, and the shoulder belt must go over the chest, not around the neck. The seat belt across the lap must be low enough to touch the thighs, and finally, the minor must be seated and buckled in like this for the entire ride. Originally authored by California State Assembly member Lori Wilson, the new bill is set to take effect in January of 2027.

The misunderstanding for many people is likely in the use of the word "child," which sounds like a little kid, who's probably sitting in a booster seat. Plus, the 5-point test sounds like it could be related to some type of car seat, which probably isn't helping matters. In the end, the new law isn't about age at all, but size. The seatbelt's fit, and the minor's position on the seat, are the most important elements.