The First-Ever Bugatti Veyron Pur Sang Has A New Home – Here's How Much It Went For
One would hardly call any Bugatti an "average car." Given the brand's general oeuvre of speed record-breaking monsters of horsepower, one could assume that the brand's treatment of its own cars is anything but "average." As such, in 2020 Bugatti embarked on the "La Maison Pur Sang" program. It serves a few purposes. First and foremost, it verifies any given Bugatti for authenticity (Ferrari and other supercar brands have similar programs), and secondly, it offers the customer a chance to reconfigure the car or just outright restore it. Because when you buy a multi-million dollar car, you have a few more options to choose from than mere paint color and trim levels.
The first car to undergo the Pur Sang treatment was a 2008 Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport, which was, according to Bugatti, the prototype for the Grand Sport line. It went back to Bugatti, where the body panels were taken off and repainted, and the leather was even reupholstered. That car just sold at RM Sotheby's Munich 2025 auction for a very Bugatti-like 1,973,750 Euros ($2,297,277 in American dollars). The new owner is likely very happy that their 17-year-old Volkswagen-engineered car is good as new.
A record breaker
This specific Veyron was finished in aluminum and carbon fiber, giving it more of the appearance of a World War II fighter plane than something you would go out and drive. The inside is a little more subtle, finished in tasteful beige-colored leather. Given the fact that every Bugatti instantly becomes a collector's item the second it rolls off the line, this Veyron hasn't been driven very much. The odometer, according to Sotheby's, reads at 4,740 miles.
The Veyron Pur Sang is, of course, powered by a massive 8-liter W16 engine that throws down 1,000 horsepower through the help of four turbochargers. The top speed that made the Veyron one of the fastest cars in the world at the time is rated at just over 252 miles per hour.
Another Veyron, a 2014 Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport Vitesse, has also undergone the process. That one has not been offered up for sale as yet. But when it does, you can almost certainly expect a several million-dollar price tag.