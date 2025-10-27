The First-Ever Bugatti Veyron Pur Sang Has A New Home – Here's How Much It Went For

One would hardly call any Bugatti an "average car." Given the brand's general oeuvre of speed record-breaking monsters of horsepower, one could assume that the brand's treatment of its own cars is anything but "average." As such, in 2020 Bugatti embarked on the "La Maison Pur Sang" program. It serves a few purposes. First and foremost, it verifies any given Bugatti for authenticity (Ferrari and other supercar brands have similar programs), and secondly, it offers the customer a chance to reconfigure the car or just outright restore it. Because when you buy a multi-million dollar car, you have a few more options to choose from than mere paint color and trim levels.

The first car to undergo the Pur Sang treatment was a 2008 Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport, which was, according to Bugatti, the prototype for the Grand Sport line. It went back to Bugatti, where the body panels were taken off and repainted, and the leather was even reupholstered. That car just sold at RM Sotheby's Munich 2025 auction for a very Bugatti-like 1,973,750 Euros ($2,297,277 in American dollars). The new owner is likely very happy that their 17-year-old Volkswagen-engineered car is good as new.