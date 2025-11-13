What Is The Suzuki GSX-R750's Top Speed & How Much HP Does It Have?
Suzuki's GSX series of bikes are loved across the world, known for exhilarating performance, incredible build quality, and bulletproof Japanese reliability. Ranging from 250cc lightweights to 1000cc supersports, there is a GSX for almost every rider. The GSX-R750 follows the same trend but slots in nicely as a middleweight 750cc sports bike without getting too extreme.
While Suzuki doesn't claim any official figures for the GSX-R750, dyno tests usually show anywhere from 120–125 wheel horsepower, which lines up with the 148hp crank horsepower claimed output of the last-generation L1 series bike which is equipped with the same engine, making it one of the most powerful Suzuki bikes ever made. It also features an Engine Control Module (ECM) and a Suzuki Drive Mode Selector (S-DMS). ECM adds enhanced management for better fuel economy, while the S-DMS provides two engine modes to suit road conditions and personal tastes, all at the push of a button.
It packs a 750cc inline-four-cylinder engine paired with a six-speed manual gearbox without a quickshifter. As far as top speed is concerned, Motorcycle News (MCN) found that a bone-stock GSX-R750 achieved a GPS-confirmed 181 mph, while users on Reddit report seeing up to 186 mph speedo-indicated. For reference, this is much faster than the 150 mph top speed of the Honda CBR650RR Fireblade and even quicker than its bigger brother, the 192 horsepower GSX-R1000, which is electronically restricted to the mid-170 mph range.
Why the GSX-R750 Still Stands Out
Out of all the Japanese motorcycle manufacturers, Suzuki is best known for making well-balanced, all-around motorcycles, and the 750 is no exception. The original GSX-R750 was first introduced in 1985; that's over 40 years of models, revisions, and enhancements. The GSX-R750 is celebrated for combining the nimble handling characteristics of a 600cc with the power of a 1000cc bike, an ideal blend that offers the best of both worlds.
The current generation bike, the M6, has remained mechanically unchanged since its initial launch in 2011 as the L1 series. Riders especially praise its agile, composed handling, thanks to Showa shocks, excellent tuning, and its relative lightweight of 419 pounds, thanks to its aluminum frame. Additionally, the R750 is considered one of the best sports bikes for road use, as its ride isn't overly stiff and it's not built exclusively for the track.
Starting at $13,149 without destination, it slots neatly between its rivals. It's slightly pricier than bikes like the Yamaha R7 and Honda CBR650R, which are priced under $10K, but a clear cut above them in terms of performance. On the other hand, while not as powerful as hugely popular liter-class machines like the Yamaha R1 or Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R, it's significantly more affordable, making it a sweet spot in the supersport lineup.