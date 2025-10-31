How Old Is The Average Jeep Wrangler Owner? Here's What The Data Says
Jeep clearly targets adventurous individuals with its time-tested Wrangler model, which first debuted in 1986, and is currently available in both two- and four-door configurations, with gas or hybrid powertrains. Whereas other models on the market prioritize metrics such as performance or comfort, all iterations of the Wrangler have been developed with off-road capability and rugged dependability in mind, which is what makes them a favorite of those with an adventurous spirit.
However, thanks to analysis carried out by Hedges & Company (H&C), we can now delve a little deeper into exactly who buys Jeep Wranglers, rather than simply grouping them all together as 'adventurous types.' H&C has established which states have the highest concentration of specific model Wranglers, what the male-female split of Wrangler owners is, and, perhaps most interestingly, the average age of a Jeep Wrangler owner.
For certain cars, it might be quite easy to guess the average age of an owner. For example, it's probably safe to assume that most Lexus owners are on the older side, while those who buy Mazdas will be somewhat more youthful. The average age of a Wrangler owner, on the other hand, could be quite hard to gauge. These aren't cheap cars, which suggests owners could be older, but at the same time, they are quite fun, energetic, and outgoing, which would naturally appeal to younger buyers. Well, as it happens, both answers are sort of correct, as H&C confirms that the average age of a Wrangler owner is between 25 and 54 years of age.
A closer look at the ages of Wrangler owners
Usefully, Hedges & Company provides us with some more detail when it comes to the ages of Wrangler owners, by breaking it down by model generation, too. The latest and current JL model, introduced as a 2018 model year, is quite fairly split in terms of owners' age. Those between 25 and 54 represent 38% of all owners, those 55 to 64 represent 30%, and those 65 or older make up 31%. Interestingly, only 1% of owners are under 25% – and that statistic is true for all generations explored by H&C.
The JLU model, which is simply the four-door variant of the 2018 to 2025 Wrangler, sees a more varied split, with 56% of all examples being owned by those aged between 25 and 54. This is possibly because it's a more family-oriented model, and those 55 and older are less likely to have kids who still need to be ferried around.
The same pattern can be seen with the Wrangler's previous generation, JK and JKU. A fairly even split is shown with the two-door model, with a third each belonging to the 25 to 54, 55 to 64, and 65+ age groups (plus 1% to the sub-25 year olds again), while the four-door JKU Wrangler is owned mostly by 25 to 54 year olds again. We can make the same presumption about four-doors being more targeted towards families as we can with the JLU generation. H&C doesn't show breakdowns by age for any older variations of the Wrangler, although the pre-JK generations are now considered classics by many, and therefore likely owned by older folk who have the spare time and resources to pour into maintaining them.
Here's what else we know about Wrangler owners
The Hedges & Company report talks about so much more than just age, though. For example, it's reported that women make up 30% of JLU Wrangler owners, 26% of JL owners, and 28% of both JK and JKU owners. For reference, the U stands for Unlimited, a model which initially stemmed from the LJ Jeep, in which LJ simply stood for 'Long Jeep,' although it was still a two-door at this point. This gender analysis was compiled from ownership data taken from 300,000 JK/JL Jeep owners, so it's about as complete a picture as is available anywhere.
In addition to gender, the H&C report explores the average household income of a Wrangler owner too, across those same two generations. There's very little difference in income between JK and JL generation owners. This is interesting, as the JL is notably more expensive, especially as a brand-new purchase, so it's easy to make the assumption that JL owners will be raking in more money.
As it happens, there is only a few thousand dollars difference between the household incomes of a JK and a JL owner, with the former bringing in $111,956, and the latter boasting $115,616. The earliest JK Wrangler models are available from around $8,000 or so, according to Kelley Blue Book, with the latest examples still commanding prices roughly double this. In contrast, the oldest JL-gen Wrangler will still set you back around $19,000 as a kick-off price, while a new example starts from $32,690, excluding destination, taxes, title, and registration fees. Clearly, a JL-gen Wrangler requires a larger financial commitment, and yet the owners of them aren't making much more than the average JK owner.