How Old Is The Average Jeep Wrangler Owner? Here's What The Data Says

Jeep clearly targets adventurous individuals with its time-tested Wrangler model, which first debuted in 1986, and is currently available in both two- and four-door configurations, with gas or hybrid powertrains. Whereas other models on the market prioritize metrics such as performance or comfort, all iterations of the Wrangler have been developed with off-road capability and rugged dependability in mind, which is what makes them a favorite of those with an adventurous spirit.

However, thanks to analysis carried out by Hedges & Company (H&C), we can now delve a little deeper into exactly who buys Jeep Wranglers, rather than simply grouping them all together as 'adventurous types.' H&C has established which states have the highest concentration of specific model Wranglers, what the male-female split of Wrangler owners is, and, perhaps most interestingly, the average age of a Jeep Wrangler owner.

For certain cars, it might be quite easy to guess the average age of an owner. For example, it's probably safe to assume that most Lexus owners are on the older side, while those who buy Mazdas will be somewhat more youthful. The average age of a Wrangler owner, on the other hand, could be quite hard to gauge. These aren't cheap cars, which suggests owners could be older, but at the same time, they are quite fun, energetic, and outgoing, which would naturally appeal to younger buyers. Well, as it happens, both answers are sort of correct, as H&C confirms that the average age of a Wrangler owner is between 25 and 54 years of age.