What Does LJ Stand For On The Jeep Wrangler?

Some benefits of lengthening a Jeep Wrangler by 15 inches will be pretty obvious, such as two extra inches of rear legroom, and 13 extra inches of rear cargo storage in comparison to a standard TJ. All in all, the modifications transformed the LJ into something seriously practical. Adding the extra length only saw the LJ's curb weight jump up by 200 pounds, so it's unlikely the driving characteristics would have changed dramatically, although some do report that the longer model actually rides smoother over bumps and rough terrain.

There's more to the LJ than just a bunch of extra space, too. Impressively, the Long Jeep is more capable than the TJ it's based upon when it comes to towing. Specifically, the LJ is rated to tow loads up to 3,500 pounds in weight, whereas the TJ can only muster up a 2,000-pound maximum towing capacity. The payload capacities are the same, however.

Not only was it a practical and more capable Jeep, but the LJ retained everything that made the Wrangler great in the first place. It sported a better approach angle than the TJ — although with slightly more overhang at the rear — in addition to a Command-Trac NV231 transfer case, Dana 44 rear axles, and a 3.73 gear ratio. It was impressive on the path less trodden, which is expected of any Jeep model.