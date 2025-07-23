What Does LJ Stand For On The Jeep Wrangler?
Few nameplates can boast a history quite as interesting and successful as that of the Jeep Wrangler. Although the model officially arrived in 1986, this iconic Jeep's story started decades prior, as it can be considered an evolution of the original Jeep, which debuted as a civilian model in 1945. The first model to arrive on the scene with an official Wrangler nameplate was the YJ — a two-door model which sported square headlights and continued in production until 1995.
Following on from this, Jeep launched the TJ, which ran from 1996 until the JK replaced it 10 years later. It's in-between these two generations that Jeep introduced the LJ, from 2004 through to 2006. The LJ was slightly different from other models, and is also known as the Unlimited model. That's not what LJ stands for, though; LJ simply stands for 'Long Jeep'. Unlike later Jeep Wrangler Unlimited models that sported four doors, these early models still had two doors; they were just longer by roughly 15 inches.
The LJ Wrangler sported a whole heap of added benefits
Some benefits of lengthening a Jeep Wrangler by 15 inches will be pretty obvious, such as two extra inches of rear legroom, and 13 extra inches of rear cargo storage in comparison to a standard TJ. All in all, the modifications transformed the LJ into something seriously practical. Adding the extra length only saw the LJ's curb weight jump up by 200 pounds, so it's unlikely the driving characteristics would have changed dramatically, although some do report that the longer model actually rides smoother over bumps and rough terrain.
There's more to the LJ than just a bunch of extra space, too. Impressively, the Long Jeep is more capable than the TJ it's based upon when it comes to towing. Specifically, the LJ is rated to tow loads up to 3,500 pounds in weight, whereas the TJ can only muster up a 2,000-pound maximum towing capacity. The payload capacities are the same, however.
Not only was it a practical and more capable Jeep, but the LJ retained everything that made the Wrangler great in the first place. It sported a better approach angle than the TJ — although with slightly more overhang at the rear — in addition to a Command-Trac NV231 transfer case, Dana 44 rear axles, and a 3.73 gear ratio. It was impressive on the path less trodden, which is expected of any Jeep model.
Here's how much an LJ Wrangler will cost you in 2025
Extra leg room, tons of storage space, impressive towing stats, a smooth ride, and off-road capability — it's pretty clear to see why an LJ Wrangler might make for a tempting proposition. Now that the oldest examples are over 20 years old, buying one should prove much cheaper than it did back when they were new, or at least you would think. Back in the early 2000s, a new LJ would cost in the region of $25,000, and thanks to the collectability and impressive residual values of these LJ Jeeps, that's pretty much what you'd need to spend in 2025 in order to net a nice one.
A number of recently sold examples fetched between $20,000 and $25,000, which seems to be a consistent price range for smart, original, and low-mileage Jeeps. The supercharged Rubicon models command even more, generally sporting a $10,000 premium above typical LJ models. The 2024 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon is genuinely fast and a truly enjoyable wild ride, although it too commands a significant premium over lesser Wrangler trims.
There are cheaper LJ Jeeps out there, but anything significantly cheaper tends to be either modified or just not as well-kept — perhaps ideal for a DIY mechanic, or anyone who doesn't mind jumping into a project in order to save a few bucks. Regardless, looking out for a used LJ model, with its great specs, is worth it.