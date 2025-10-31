Coleman Vs. Massimo Mini Bikes: How Do The Brands Stack Up?

Coleman's smallest mini bike, model B100 (available only in red), is powered by a 105cc engine rated at 3-horsepower with a claimed top speed of 22 mph. While that figure won't get it on any list of the fastest mini motorcycles, speed isn't its intended purpose. Instead, Coleman says, "This sturdy steel frame minibike is designed to give you years of trail-riding fun."

The B100's simple design is a key component to delivering on that promise. With a dry weight of 82 pounds and a 150-pound maximum load capacity, it has no front brake, relying on a rear disc brake for stopping. Per the specs, unladen ground clearance measures 3.94 inches, it has a 35.4-inch wheelbase, and 14.5-inch low-pressure tires acting as the only suspension system.

The Massimo Mini Bike 100 features a 2.5-hp 79cc engine and a top speed of 15 mph. It also rides on 14.5-inch low-pressure tires, has roughly the same wheelbase length, no front brake, and supports up to 150 pounds. However, it's lighter than the Coleman at 77 pounds dry, includes hydraulic-fork front suspension, has nearly an inch less ground clearance, uses a drum rear brake instead of disc, and comes in red or black.

Other than that, the biggest difference between the two is the warranty. The Coleman B100 has a 90-day limited warranty. The Massimo Mini Bike 100 is generally protected by a 1-year limited warranty; however, wire harness coverage is capped at 180 days. In addition, CVT/clutch assembly coverage expires after 90 days, and chains, brakes, hubs, and spindles aren't covered at all.