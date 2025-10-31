Coleman Vs. Massimo Mini Bikes: How Do The Brands Stack Up?
If you've walked into a big box home improvement or farm supply store lately, you've probably noticed mini bikes for sale out front, especially if you've had an adventurous child with you. While you can find a selection of top-rated mini bikes at Tractor Supply, Lowe's and Walmart are other options.
Massimo and Coleman mini bikes are sold at Tractor Supply. Massimo offers three gas-powered mini bike models, whereas Coleman offers three gas models, plus an electric mini bike option. The mini bikes from both brands feature pull-start 4-stroke engines, oversize low-pressure tires, open-frame designs with low seat heights, plush saddles, and tall handlebars.
Each brand offers two sizes of gas-powered mini bikes. Coleman models include the B100 and B200, while Massimo has Mini Bike 100 and Mini Bike 200 models. The larger models from both brands come with a headlight and offer a choice between solid rear frame designs or those with rear suspension for a smoother ride. The mini bikes come in a variety of colors, including red, blue, black, quicksand, green, and camo.
Coleman's smallest mini bike has more power than Massimo's
Coleman's smallest mini bike, model B100 (available only in red), is powered by a 105cc engine rated at 3-horsepower with a claimed top speed of 22 mph. While that figure won't get it on any list of the fastest mini motorcycles, speed isn't its intended purpose. Instead, Coleman says, "This sturdy steel frame minibike is designed to give you years of trail-riding fun."
The B100's simple design is a key component to delivering on that promise. With a dry weight of 82 pounds and a 150-pound maximum load capacity, it has no front brake, relying on a rear disc brake for stopping. Per the specs, unladen ground clearance measures 3.94 inches, it has a 35.4-inch wheelbase, and 14.5-inch low-pressure tires acting as the only suspension system.
The Massimo Mini Bike 100 features a 2.5-hp 79cc engine and a top speed of 15 mph. It also rides on 14.5-inch low-pressure tires, has roughly the same wheelbase length, no front brake, and supports up to 150 pounds. However, it's lighter than the Coleman at 77 pounds dry, includes hydraulic-fork front suspension, has nearly an inch less ground clearance, uses a drum rear brake instead of disc, and comes in red or black.
Other than that, the biggest difference between the two is the warranty. The Coleman B100 has a 90-day limited warranty. The Massimo Mini Bike 100 is generally protected by a 1-year limited warranty; however, wire harness coverage is capped at 180 days. In addition, CVT/clutch assembly coverage expires after 90 days, and chains, brakes, hubs, and spindles aren't covered at all.
Massimo's top-end mini bike has more power than Coleman's
The top-end mini bikes from both brands, priced equally at $999.99 at Tractor Supply, feature front and rear suspension systems, are capable of carrying a 200-pound rider, and offer the most color options. The Massimo Mini Bike 200S is powered by a 7.5-hp 196cc engine, compared to the 6-hp 196cc single aboard the Coleman B200RSV. While the Coleman mini bike has less power, the top-end speed is listed at 30 mph, 6 mph faster than the Massimo's 24 mph maximum.
That top speed may have some thinking about riding them on the road, but operating any of these mini bikes in traffic would be risky. While some mini bikes are actually street legal, these do not come with the required equipment.
Both brands offer hardtail versions of their 196cc mini bikes with Tractor Supply prices ranging between $800 and $900. While they don't have rear suspension systems, other than low-pressure 19-inch tires, they do have suspension in the front, rear disc brakes, headlights, and 200-pound weight capacities.
Hardtail Coleman 6-hp 196cc minibikes include models B200, B200C, and B200R. The Coleman B200, priced at $899.99 from Tractor Supply, is the best-equipped of these models, offering a front disc brake and top speeds up to 30 mph.
The Massimo B200, the single hardtail offering from Massimo priced at $999.99 (unless it's on sale), lacks the front disc brake option and has a 24 mph top speed. It has more ground clearance than the hardtail Colemans, with 8 inches to their 6.3. It also offers the most color options and features a 6.5-hp 196cc engine.