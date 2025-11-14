Here's What The Number Next To The Wi-Fi Symbol On Your Android Device Means

Buying a new smartphone will have you make the difficult choice between going the Android or iOS route. While iPhones are known for their simplicity and ease of use, Android phones distinguish themselves by offering a lot of variety. The experience is also carried over to the software — you will notice many more symbols on an Android phone's screen than you would on an iOS device. These icons act as quick indicators that tell you about the status of certain system-level features, such as Bluetooth, NFC, or location.

The Wi-Fi icon is perhaps one you've seen countless times on your Android device, and it's easy to decipher that the number of bars tells you how strong or weak the connection is. However, you may have also noticed a number right beside the Wi-Fi icon on your phone. Depending on your phone's model and software version, this indicator may mean different things. If you spot one of these numbers — 5, 6, or 7 — next to the Wi-Fi icon, what this indicates is the Wi-Fi generation your phone is connected to.

To be more specific, each number hints at the Wi-Fi technology being used for the connection. Wi-Fi 5 uses 802.11ac, Wi-Fi 6 makes use of the 802.11ax wireless standard, and Wi-Fi 7 is powered by 802.11be tech. Primarily, the differences between Wi-Fi 5 and Wi-Fi 6 (or any higher numbered standards) boil down to speed, latency, and performance in crowded environments.