The US Army Is Buying 30 Tons Of Powdered Sugar (And It's Not For Donuts)

The United States Army has a lot of personnel to feed, which is why it routinely buys 25 tons of food each month for a battalion-sized unit. That's a lot of chow for a good number of soldiers, but a recent purchase is a bit different. In October 2025, the U.S. Army purchased 30 tons of powdered sugar, and needless to say, that's a lot of the sweet stuff. While you might assume it's for several million beignets, it's not meant to be eaten — it's for grenades.

The Army uses a variety of grenades, including a project that turned footballs into the deadly devices, so there's much more than fragmentary hand grenades in use. There are colored smoke marker grenades as well, and these have been using none other than powdered sugar for decades. A press notice from Army News Service in 2007 explained the transition to sugar as an effort to remove dyes that were potentially harmful. They were used first in the M18 Smoke Grenade, which comes in yellow, green, red, and violet.

When a gas grenade is ignited, the old style with dye would vaporize and condense into a colored cloud, relying on sulfur-based fuel to generate the heat to vaporize the dye. If it made contact with the skin, it could cause a burning sensation or even worse problems if inhaled. Switching to sugar mitigated these concerns, making for a much safer tool that is used throughout military operations to mark drop zones, pick-up locations, targets, and more.