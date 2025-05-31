How The Chinese Accidentally Invented Gunpowder

Throughout history, many inventions, and even tech items have been created accidentally, from champagne to penicillin. One such invention was gunpowder, which owes its origins not to destruction but to ancient Chinese desires for the elixir of life. Despite its destructive power, Chinese Taoist alchemists in the 9th century worked with saltpeter, sulfur, and charcoal, believing it could somehow extend a person's life well beyond the natural limit.

Of course, as we know now, gunpowder is pretty good at doing the opposite, as it's the basis for most firearms and explosives used in warfare. These Chinese alchemists had no interest in creating explosives, and saltpeter, known more commonly today as potassium nitrate (KNO3), was used for medicinal practices well into the late centuries B.C.E., though its effectiveness is open to debate. Regardless, experimentation with saltpeter had interesting and unexpected results when combined with other compounds, specifically sulfur and charcoal.

Modern gunpowder is actually quite different from what the Chinese created over a millennium ago, as it uses different ratios and altered components to create what is called "smokeless powder." As the Mongols began their rise in the 13th century, gunpowder spread across Asia, and at the time, the ratio was one part sulfur, three parts charcoal, and nine parts saltpeter. If this wasn't combined to exact specifications, ignition wasn't possible, and the recipe changed slightly to attain better results throughout much of history. Because of the Mongols, a recipe for the elixir of life was transformed into an instrument of war, and history was forever changed as a result.

