Status Pro X Review: Comfortable Earbuds For People Who Hate Earbuds

What you get when you open the Pro X box is pretty much exactly what anyone with a passing familiarity with wireless earbuds is likely to expect. The buds themselves are nestled inside their charging case, a very short USB-C charging cable is tucked underneath, and there are two additional tip sizes (Small and Large) you can make use of if the default silicone ear stuffers don't fit quite right.

Switching those tips out can be a little tricky due to their connection to the buds being so sturdy, but on the plus side that also means they're not coming off by accident. Sidenote: The default Medium tips were absolutely not a good fit for my ears, making the buds fairly uncomfortable and unstable at first, but swapping them out fixed both of those problems.

Setting up is also super simple, since all you have to do for your first pairing is to open the charging case and select the Pro X buds from your device's Bluetooth menu. Additional devices can also pair up with the buds in a similar fashion, but you need to press the small button inside the case three times to enter pairing mode first.

The app was also a pleasant surprise, actually. Unlike so many (too many) smart devices on the market today, you don't have to sign up for anything or make an account to get these earbuds running properly. You need only download the official app, start it up, the app finds the earbuds, and that's it. I'd love it if this became the standard, honestly.