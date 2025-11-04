The Army Is Developing A New System To Collect Drinking Water From Thin Air

AirJoule doesn't come into this new research agreement empty-handed, as the company already has proprietary technology that enticed the Army. AirJoule dehumidifies the air to produce PFAS-free distilled water. The system draws in air through sorbent-coated contactors (similar to silica gels), capturing water vapor. Once this happens and the system is filled with water, it enters a vacuum where waste heat is added to improve desorption, releasing water vapor. This then condenses into liquid water via the vacuum condenser. Both capture and release cycles happen at the same time for streamlined water capture.

The company's current commercial product is the A1000, which can produce up to 3,000 liters per day (793 gallons) in operational environments of between 41 and 122 degrees Fahrenheit using very little energy. The system weighs 11,000 pounds, so it's not suitable for all types of military operations. Still, it's perfectly suited for forward operating bases (FOBs), naval vessels, or fixed sites. That said, the Army is interested in something more durable.

Ideally, the combined research project will produce something smaller and more ruggedized that can be used in conjunction with the generators used by the military. They would provide the necessary waste heat, which would facilitate the water capture process from the air. Given the technology as it exists today, we're a long way off from something backpack-sized that troops can carry into the field. Still, by efficiently pulling potable water from the air at FOBs and other locations, the U.S. Army could drastically decrease costs and improve energy efficiency while providing water across its areas of responsibility.