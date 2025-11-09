Should You Change Your Motorcycle's Oil Before Winter Storage?

If you're a biker bracing for the winter months where you live, then you're probably already planning to store your motorcycle. But before you put your ride in for hibernation, even if you change your motorcycle oil regularly, it's a good idea to do it then, and change the filter as well. While it may not seem like a big deal to just wait until the end of winter, you could cause unnecessary damage to your bike without even realizing it.

That's because your bike's engine goes through an intense internal process every time it runs. Fluids are flowing, pistons are firing, and gears are changing. Along with these actions comes reactions and consequences, like moisture, and even acid buildup. Not changing the oil before you store your bike means you're leaving your engine to just marinate in those harmful byproducts. By the time spring gets here, and you decide to change the oil before taking your bike on the road, the damage may already be done.

Also, taking care of this important task first will indeed just save you time later. After all, you're going to be taking care of several other things and following tips for storing your motorcycle during the winter anyway. Why not just get the oil change out of the way at the same time? That way, when the weather does turn warm, you'll get on the road faster, and your bike will be ready for those long days ahead.