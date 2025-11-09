Should You Change Your Motorcycle's Oil Before Winter Storage?
If you're a biker bracing for the winter months where you live, then you're probably already planning to store your motorcycle. But before you put your ride in for hibernation, even if you change your motorcycle oil regularly, it's a good idea to do it then, and change the filter as well. While it may not seem like a big deal to just wait until the end of winter, you could cause unnecessary damage to your bike without even realizing it.
That's because your bike's engine goes through an intense internal process every time it runs. Fluids are flowing, pistons are firing, and gears are changing. Along with these actions comes reactions and consequences, like moisture, and even acid buildup. Not changing the oil before you store your bike means you're leaving your engine to just marinate in those harmful byproducts. By the time spring gets here, and you decide to change the oil before taking your bike on the road, the damage may already be done.
Also, taking care of this important task first will indeed just save you time later. After all, you're going to be taking care of several other things and following tips for storing your motorcycle during the winter anyway. Why not just get the oil change out of the way at the same time? That way, when the weather does turn warm, you'll get on the road faster, and your bike will be ready for those long days ahead.
Protecting your engine from moisture and acid
Moisture buildup in a bike's engine, especially after riding your motorcycle in the rain, can eventually begin to cause rust. The problem is, rust spreads like the plague, and getting out in front of it can be impossible. So if a bike that's been stored for the winter has rust forming in the engine, that rust will spread throughout the motor as soon as it's fired up. This will affect the engine, causing more wear and tear than it will eventually be able to stand. Acid buildup in a dormant motor can also become a major problem, and actually corrode the engine from within.
Whether you're storing your motorcycle, or just riding it around town, it's important to choose the right kind of oil. Some synthetic motor oils can preemptively safeguard your engine, keeping it free from moisture buildup. This is possible thanks to rust inhibitors that are added to the oil, giving your bike's motor an added layer of protection against possible damage. This oil is good for year-round use, and hopefully, you won't have to worry about any rust accumulation.
In addition to rust inhibitors, you can choose a motor oil that also contains acid neutralizers as well. The combination of both should be enough to help prevent some serious problems for your bike along the way. To find out what motor oil is best for your motorcycle, consult your owner's manual, or the manufacturer's website.